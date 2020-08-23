Wamsted, Schlissel: Glenrock’s CO2 capture facility hopes are based on wishful thinking

The demise of Petra Nova should raise red flags over Glenrock’s proposal for two reasons. First, there is no guarantee that future oil prices will be high enough for Glenrock to make a profit, even with federal tax credit subsidies. Second, there is no certainty that the EOR activities touted by Glenrock will boost production as much as the company claims.

Beyond this, there are deeper questions about the viability of the EOR market in general, particularly given the late July bankruptcy filing of Denbury Resources, one of the nation’s largest EOR-focused oil producers. In a buoyant investor presentation in the spring, Denbury said it was following a sustainable CO2 EOR business model that was “highly economic” at $50 a barrel oil. Clearly, with oil prices averaging around $38/b this year, that model no longer makes sense.

Given the spectacular rise in fracked oil production over the past 10 years, it is highly questionable whether EOR can ever really compete except around the margins. It is worth noting that total U.S. oil production in 2019 averaged more than 12 million b/d, while EOR production only accounted for about 300,000 b/d.

The economic viability of Glenrock’s proposal is highly uncertain, and could leave investors, and potentially even Wyoming ratepayers, on the hook for millions of dollars in project-related expenses. It should be firmly rejected.

Dennis Wamsted is an energy analyst at the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA), a global think tank whose mission is a transition to a greener future. David Schlissel is IEEFA’s director of resource planning analysis.

