In a famous October 1798 letter to the Massachusetts Militia, John Adams wrote, “Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious People. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.”

Adams was clearly referring to the newly ratified Constitution of 1787, the one we still use and cherish today. Rather than seeking to create a religious theocracy, Adams correctly observed what once was obvious: our republic, as structured by the 1787 document, depends upon a moral, grounded society. Adams believed that a society defined by vices would destroy the mechanisms for self government as created by the Constitution, resulting in despotism.

In a March 10 column penned by the Wyoming State Director for American Atheists, it was claimed that America has no roots in religious morals. No one would argue that the United States was founded to be a religious theocracy. The lasting wisdom of our founders is that they knew that our system of limited, representative government is only fit for a people with relatively similar, classical morals. Today, there appears to be a widespread misunderstanding of what those morals are.

In general, a “moral and religious people” believe that the government’s sole purpose is to protect the rights of its citizens, that the family is the bedrock of society, that people should be entitled to the fruits of their labor, and that free individuals should be left alone.

The March 10 column accuses the Wyoming Freedom Caucus of seeking to govern through “religious dogma” and sets forth a list of made-up mandates the caucus allegedly supports. The only piece of legislation containing the term “mandate” supported by the Wyoming Freedom Caucus during the 67th Legislative Session would have banned vaccine and mask mandates, protecting the health freedom of Wyoming citizens, a bill (HB0066) on which I was the prime sponsor.

A brief perusal of the website of American Atheists reveals that the organization stands in full support of all vaccine mandates with zero exception (especially not those evil religious exceptions). The organization also supports legislative efforts in other states designed to strip health care providers of faith of the ability to object to the provision of care that violates their deeply held religious beliefs. Has the organization heard about the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution?

American Atheists also seek to ban public prayer, support abortion until the moment of birth without exception, encourage packing the U.S. Supreme Court, and believe that religious artists should be forced, by the government, to create products that violate their convictions (there’s that “First Amendment” thing again).

A visit to the website of American Atheists makes clear that the comments from John Adams were very prescient. A government empowered to force citizens to violate their religious beliefs, as advocated for by this group, is a dangerous one. The Wyoming Freedom Caucus is working every day -- in and out of session -- to protect the rights of Wyoming residents.