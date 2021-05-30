We Will Never Forget

Fought in the fifties and forgotten since those times.

The Korean War in history books is given few lines.

But to they who served and to they who lost kin,

It is never forgotten and the memories do not dim.

We went willingly along with our friends,

Not knowing what waited or where it would end.

Some did not return from the hills over there.

It is they we wish to honor and to keep in our prayers.

They will be forever young as they were when they fell,

Never to grow old with war stories to tell.

In the blazing heat and bitter cold of the night,

Through mountains and valleys they carried the fight.

Their honor and glory shines brighter each day,

And we ask you to remember them with us today.

Poem by Jack Hegarty. Submitted by Frank Barella Sr., a Korean War veteran and advocate.

