We Will Never Forget
We Will Never Forget

Barella Brothers Honored

Frank Barella, center, accepts military medals and tokens of recognition earned by his late brother Louis Barella from Wyoming Gov. Matt Mead, left, on Monday at the Parkway Plaza Hotel and Convention Center in Casper. Louis Barella, who served in the Army during the Korean War and was also a member of the Wyoming National Guard, died in 1979 having never recieved the medals.

 Alan Rogers | Star-Tribune

Fought in the fifties and forgotten since those times.

The Korean War in history books is given few lines.

But to they who served and to they who lost kin,

It is never forgotten and the memories do not dim.

We went willingly along with our friends,

Not knowing what waited or where it would end.

Some did not return from the hills over there.

It is they we wish to honor and to keep in our prayers.

They will be forever young as they were when they fell,

Never to grow old with war stories to tell.

In the blazing heat and bitter cold of the night,

Through mountains and valleys they carried the fight.

Their honor and glory shines brighter each day,

And we ask you to remember them with us today.

Poem by Jack Hegarty. Submitted by Frank Barella Sr., a Korean War veteran and advocate.

