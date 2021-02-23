Weber: Look for "golden eggs" in districts' robust reserve accounts

Providing a “basket of goods” for Wyoming’s 48 school districts is now on the plate of this legislative session. With crude oil at $61+ a barrel and the Wyoming economy coming up, the shortfall number to fund Wyoming’s schools is in constant flux. All will agree that there will be a shortfall to proposed educational budgets and there will be cuts.

Whenever I hear various Wyoming newspapers and legislators debate funding for schools, they miss one big glowing goose that pops out gold eggs at every turn: 40 of the 48 Wyoming school districts have large reserves at their disposal.

The schools simply cannot cry “poor-boy” nor can legislators have even have a distance thought of raising revenue for schools with tax schemes like raising home or property taxes while schools are holding vast amounts of our tax money already.

In fact these 40 districts have more than $234 million in reserves at the end of Fiscal Year 2020. According to the Wyoming Department of Education, this number could be quite a bit more than that when building funds and other special funds are considered.

These reserves are tax money from the citizens of Wyoming being stored in school coffers – the pre-1997 funds ($46 million) have been held by schools for nearly 25 years!