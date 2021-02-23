Weber: Look for "golden eggs" in districts' robust reserve accounts

Providing a “basket of goods” for Wyoming’s 48 school districts is now on the plate of this legislative session. With crude oil at $61+ a barrel and the Wyoming economy coming up, the shortfall number to fund Wyoming’s schools is in constant flux. All will agree that there will be a shortfall to proposed educational budgets and there will be cuts.
Whenever I hear various Wyoming newspapers and legislators debate funding for schools, they miss one big glowing goose that pops out gold eggs at every turn: 40 of the 48 Wyoming school districts have large reserves at their disposal.
The schools simply cannot cry “poor-boy” nor can legislators have even have a distance thought of raising revenue for schools with tax schemes like raising home or property taxes while schools are holding vast amounts of our tax money already.
In fact these 40 districts have more than $234 million in reserves at the end of Fiscal Year 2020. According to the Wyoming Department of Education, this number could be quite a bit more than that when building funds and other special funds are considered.
These reserves are tax money from the citizens of Wyoming being stored in school coffers – the pre-1997 funds ($46 million) have been held by schools for nearly 25 years!
While any given Wyoming school district cannot carry more in reserve funds than 15% of their entire budget (not counting pre-1997 funds), many of these school reserve funds are quite substantial. For instance, Laramie #1 holds $34.3 million and Natrona #1 holds $26 million in reserve.
When I served on the Cody School Board for Park 6, I was constantly told that our $5.6 million reserve was a “rainy day fund”. The last time it rained this much Noah built himself a boat!
My board did use some reserves for a large computer purchase and some year-end fund balancing. Since I have left the board $1.8 million of the Park 6 reserve fund (pre-1997 funds) were used for a new $3.5 million bus garage that ran over budget. Any reserve funds of any given school district must not exceed 15% of their total budget or these reserve funds must be returned to the state.
Many have asked how our Wyoming schools came to have such large reserve funds.
When I was on the school board I quickly saw that the calibration of Park 6 was off when we were presented with our “basket of goods”. For instance, we were given year after year $4 million for health insurance of our teachers, administration and staff. We found a reasonable insurance consortium with other districts and were charged only $2.8 million. The rest we banked. The same result can come from creative staffing and other cost saving methods contrary to the “model”.
It might behoove the Education Committee to draft legislation allowing the 48 Wyoming school districts to more freely use these “rainy day funds” in these times. Of course the answer is NOT more taxes.
In these times of lower revenue some educational lawmakers are on the wrong side of the solution and have drafted such bills as HB002 “School Building and Facilities Study” which would allocate $6 million to detail all 48 school districts’ buildings – many are brand new! One would hope that proposed bill “stays in the drawer”.
Other panic-minded legislators have drafted bills like HB0077 which would reduce Wyoming’s 48 school districts to 24. Those of us who have been teachers and board members nix that one in a second never forgetting that many schools districts are far, far apart and an 8-year old simply cannot ride a bus six hours a day.
The solution to the shortfall of Wyoming education funding is simply in their robust reserve accounts. This is our tax money. Rainy day funds should be used in rainy times.
Scott T. Weber lives in Wapiti, Wyoming and served as a school board member for Cody Park 6 from 2014-2018. He also taught high school English and Journalism at Cody High School and Natrona County High School. He is presently the owner of Gunrunner Auctions and can be reached at scott@thegunrunner.com.