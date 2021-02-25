Weskott: Support for re-inventing and invigorating Wyoming

Although natural gas provides some replacement power for coal, it is likely that gas-fired generation will decrease as prices rise. It will also decline as renewable sources of energy and battery storage provide lower cost power and add resiliency to the grid. In the end, gas will likely fuel only generating plants providing peaking power and backup to renewable energy sources.

Carbon Capture and Sequestration Technology is experimental, unproven and prohibitively expensive

There are no successful CCUS projects in the United States. All projects attempted have been abandoned due to skyrocketing costs (Kemper) and economics (Petra Nova). Requiring Wyoming power producers to use carbon capture on old coal plants is prohibitively expensive, will destroy market pricing and lead to higher utility rates. The break-even price of compressing and pipe-lining carbon dioxide for enhanced oil recovery exceeds today’s market price for oil.

Wyoming’s over reliance on declining revenues from fossil fuels leaves us with a budget crisis that threatens our health, safety, and future prosperity