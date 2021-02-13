What were they thinking? An introduction to Constitutional Conversations

The U.S. Constitution is now center stage due to legal and political controversies ignited by electoral challenges and the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump. Disputes regarding electoral votes, at both the state and national levels, are exceedingly rare in the history of our country, and when they arise, emotions spike, tempers flare and warnings about grave threats to our Constitution reverberate across the country. We submit that in these contentious times Americans need to become knowledgeable about the Constitution to be able to understand how it applies to current events and to be able to engage in well-informed, civil discussions and debates that divide us. In short, the time is right for what we call “Constitutional Conversations.”
Toward these ends, we think the public might be assisted by a series of columns about the history behind the drafting and adoption of the Constitution and subsequent amendments - the concerns, fears and hopes that influenced the framers, the negotiations that paved the way for compromise and passage and the founders’ understanding of it. Since the Constitution is the law of the land and the bedrock of our form of government, it seems important that citizens should have a firm understanding of the foundation of our government.
We failed to realize how little we knew about the Constitution before we became volunteers in the “We the People” program, thanks to State Coordinator Matt Strannigan. Congress created and funded We the People: The Citizen and the Constitution (WTP) in 1986, adopted by the Commission on the Bicentennial of the U.S. Constitution. Students study and collaborate with other classmates to understand and articulate constitutional principles and how they apply in our daily lives. For over 30 years, and now in 30 Wyoming high schools, highly committed social studies teachers oversee, coach and assist students in this program, in which students compete in Wyoming statewide competition, with winners advancing to national competition against teams from all 50 states.
Mary Ellbogen Garland, president of the John P. Ellbogen Foundation, a huge supporter of We the People, stated: “As citizens, we must know and understand our rights and vigilantly practice our responsibilities. Now, more than ever, it is imperative that we all learn from and follow the guidance for our democracy as set out in our US Constitution and Bill of Rights." When Congress eliminated funding for the We the People program a number of years ago, private Wyoming citizens, led by the Ellbogen Foundation, funded this program. The Ellbogen Foundation first donated $350,000 several years ago, matched by the State of Wyoming, to create the John P. Ellbogen Civics Education Fund, endowing We the People with funds to train Wyoming teachers and educate Wyoming students. The Ellbogen Foundation has since added additional funds to increase the endowment to $1.5 million. For a number of years after Congress eliminated funding, the State of Wyoming provided some funds for We the People, but cut that funding this year. Fortunately, the John P. Ellbogen Civic Education Fund assures We the People will continue to be offered in Wyoming.
While Wyoming students have the opportunity to learn about the Constitution, adults do not. As columnist Joan Barron recently reminded us, Thomas Jefferson believed the new republic demanded people be educated in government so they knew what was at stake when our form of government was threatened. Because of the turbulent atmosphere in our nation, we felt it time to begin a grass roots effort to make education about the Constitution available to everyone. Matt Strannigan contacted Dr. David Adler, President of the Alturas Institute, a nonprofit organization that promotes the Constitution and civic education. He is nationally known for his constitutional expertise and advises members of Congress - no matter their party affiliation - and has written hundreds of pieces on the Constitution. Dr. Adler embraced the idea of a constitutional media column and agreed to provide educational pieces about the Constitution in a summary form for readers that have an interest in understanding the constitutional background and provisions that govern historical and contemporaneous issues.
When approached, the Casper Star Tribune embraced the idea of an educational column on the Constitution - not a political statement or partisan piece. The column, based on scholarship and learning the intent of the constitutional framers and its provisions, entitled “What were they thinking!--Constitutional Conversations.”
We thank the Casper Star- Tribune, Matt Strannigan, Dr. David Adler, and Shawn Reese, Executive Director of the Wyoming Humanities Council, for embracing and advancing civic education for all citizens. We look forward to civil discourse and conversation with readers.
In this undertaking, we take our instruction from former U.S. Supreme Court Justice, Sandra Day O’Connor, who wrote: The practice of democracy is not passed down through the gene pool. It must be taught and learned anew by each generation of citizens.
Editor's note: What were they thinking? Constitutional Conversations by David Adler begins publication in the Star-Tribune Sunday, Feb. 14.
Jim and Sally Belcher are deeply involved with We the People, an effort to educate students and generate conversation about the US Constitution. They live in Casper where Jim is an attorney.