What were they thinking? An introduction to Constitutional Conversations

The U.S. Constitution is now center stage due to legal and political controversies ignited by electoral challenges and the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump. Disputes regarding electoral votes, at both the state and national levels, are exceedingly rare in the history of our country, and when they arise, emotions spike, tempers flare and warnings about grave threats to our Constitution reverberate across the country. We submit that in these contentious times Americans need to become knowledgeable about the Constitution to be able to understand how it applies to current events and to be able to engage in well-informed, civil discussions and debates that divide us. In short, the time is right for what we call “Constitutional Conversations.”

Toward these ends, we think the public might be assisted by a series of columns about the history behind the drafting and adoption of the Constitution and subsequent amendments - the concerns, fears and hopes that influenced the framers, the negotiations that paved the way for compromise and passage and the founders’ understanding of it. Since the Constitution is the law of the land and the bedrock of our form of government, it seems important that citizens should have a firm understanding of the foundation of our government.