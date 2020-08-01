Wheeler: Why I’m in support of WMC joining Banner Health

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I have had the honor and privilege to live and work in Natrona County for the past 15 years. This was my first job after completing training and I hope to finish my career here. I chose to work here because of the opportunities to help build much-needed programs in stroke and epilepsy care. In collaboration with Wyoming Medical Center, these services have grown to be highly respected regional programs recognized for excellence on a national basis.

By now, most of you have heard that Wyoming Medical Center and Banner Health have shared the proposed details of how they can join together to expand and grow access to care in our community. As we look to the future, I believe that Banner Health is the right fit for our community. I especially appreciate Banner’s commitment to developing and building systems of care for rural areas, which perfectly aligns with what I’ve spent the last 15 years building. Our stroke and epilepsy programs are widely respected across the region, and I see patients from all over Wyoming and surrounding states seek care here in Casper. These important efforts will grow as part of Banner.

We’re fortunate to have a Level 3 epilepsy center available here in Casper, and I look forward to the opportunity to network with other Banner providers at their Level 4 epilepsy center in Phoenix. Opportunities like these will be invaluable for providers in all specialties.