Why I'm writing about religion: an introduction

The Chicks’ hit 1998 single “Wide Open Spaces” tells the story of a young woman leaving home to live somewhere new, where she will forge a life and identity for herself that are completely her own. Her dreams “take the shape of a place out West.”

Listening to that song before moving from Pennsylvania to Casper, like much of its audience, I placed myself as the song’s subject. Freshly graduated from college, I had just taken a hybrid job as a copy editor and reporter for the Star-Tribune. I was headed straight for Wyoming’s endless skies and unmatched views, vastly different from any I had ever known.

And now I was faced with the task of taking a beat (journalism speak for the topic a writer wants to focus on). I felt unsure about it, until I got here and started looking for a local church. It hit me then: religion.

Let’s back up a few steps. I grew up in a Christian family. I went to church, Sunday school, church camp, retreats, vacation Bible schools, you name it, all my life. From pre-K until 12th grade, I was homeschooled, using a mostly faith-based curriculum. I then left Pennsylvania to study journalism and Spanish at Liberty University.

More than just immersion into religious culture, I was (and still am) a member of the Christian faith, which gives me a unique vantage point from which to watch the triumphs, the tribulations and, yes, the scandals and problems of the modern church in America. I had been watching the way religion affects us all my life. Now, I have the platform to write about it.

“Church shopping,” as it’s often dubbed, is the process of trying on for size and fit different churches until you find a place that they feel is right for them. What kind of church or faith you search for (or, conversely, stay away from) is hugely impactful.

Moving to Casper was the first time that I had the chance to do that all by myself. I faced existential and, at times, overwhelming questions, such as: Who am I? What do I believe? What kind of life do I want to live? The answers lay for me in soul-searching and praying, yes, but also in church.

I surely can’t be the only one wrestling with these things, I thought. And so my decision to cover the religion beat was made.

Religion is a large and undeniable part of history and our heritage as a nation. We still feel the effects of the religious decisions of our forefathers today.

Our daily schedule is built around what we believe or don’t believe. For some, Sunday is a sacred day meant for rest and worship. For others, it’s Friday or Saturday. Our yearly schedules and holidays are likewise centered on our creeds.

Our social media feeds, Spotify playlists, streaming platform watch lists, shopping habits, diets, budgets, marriages, families, schools, literature choices, vocations, social circles, travel — all of those are affected by our beliefs. Likewise, our atheism, agnosticism and interpreted, personal sense of spirituality impact the aforementioned things just as much. Everything we believe, or choose not to believe, affects every corner of our lives.

Religion, simply put, is a thread in the fabric of our culture that we cannot pluck out.

It’s my hope that writing on this topic would showcase an integral and often divisive side of Casper and Wyoming, not only opening up discussion but also educating those of all different kinds of faiths to better understand one another.

I must also note that though I am a Christian with strong beliefs about the gospel, the Trinity and the Bible, I understand that there are many other faith groups and denominations in this city. More than that, there are also individuals and groups who may not believe in any one deity or identify solely with one religion. Those are just as crucial to this conversation. The last thing I want is for my writing to center on only evangelicalism or monotheistic faiths.

Equally important to me is discussing the intersection of religion and politics in order to write about those on all different points of the political spectrum. Diverse schools of thought can and should coexist in this area.

Lastly, I want to write honestly about how certain religious groups have harmed, many times unjustly, other people groups or individuals. I understand that, due to the effects of different faiths, some people now live with deep wounds and painful scars. Just like a fragile package, these things must be handled with care. These stories are just as valid as those of people who thrive in their beliefs and churches.

I am excited that my first story could showcase as hot-button of an issue that exists in our nation today. Judaism’s views on abortion are important to consider as Wyomingites grapple with the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Some celebrate, others mourn; Jewish people approach the topic carefully and with faith.

In future stories, I hope to chat with various religious leaders in Casper to discuss more about abortion and what they plan to do to in its wake. And I look forward to hearing from our readers: if you have any story ideas or are a member or leader of a local faith group and want to introduce yourself, please reach out to me at Jordan.Smith@trib.com. Even if you don’t attend a church, or if you lean into atheism or agnosticism, I still would like to hear your thoughts. It’s only through partnership with the community that I will be able to do this.