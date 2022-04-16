Wilbert: It’s time for BLM to end fossil fuel leasing

The most recent International Panel on Climate Change report showed us we still have time to avert a wholesale climate disaster, but our window of opportunity is quickly closing. According to the world’s leading climate scientists, greenhouse gas emissions must be reduced by at least 50% by 2030 to keep temperatures from rising to irreversibly dangerous highs. One of the easiest things we can do today is to stop laying the groundwork for future fossil fuel development and burning.

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) manages 18.4 million acres of public land in Wyoming, guided by management plans that specify what activities will be allowed, and where.

The BLM has been working for years to update the plan guiding how they manage nearly four million acres in the Rock Springs Field Office and is preparing to release a draft updated plan.

This revision offers the BLM a golden opportunity to change course on how these lands are managed for future generations.

The BLM has the authority, during management plan revisions, to withdraw public land from fossil fuel leasing. Ending the possibility of future leasing and development on BLM lands in the Rock Springs Field Office would be a significant step toward limiting future carbon emissions.

The science is clear: fossil fuels need to remain in the ground if we wish to leave our children and grandchildren a livable climate and environment. Keeping remaining stores of fossil fuels safely underground also means our environment will be cleaner, communities will be healthier and we’ll still have wild places and abundant wildlife to enrich our lives and spirits.

We are fortunate in Wyoming to have so much public land (48% of the state), much of it undeveloped and supporting abundant and free-ranging wildlife. We proudly point to the longest known mule deer migration corridor, where deer travel more than 240 miles twice every year from winter range in the Red Desert to summer range in the Greater Yellowstone Ecoregion, and back. This ancient animal pathway has been passed down from does to fawns for millenia.

Much of the migration corridor is on public land managed by the BLM, with a substantial portion in the Rock Springs Field Office. If the herd’s movements are restricted – from habitat loss, physical barriers, or climate change – the survival of entire herds is at stake.

What about sage grouse, another quintessential species of Wyoming’s sagebrush grasslands? Human disturbance and habitat loss have caused sage grouse numbers to decline 93% across their historic range, with Wyoming habitats supporting 38% of the world’s remaining sage grouse. Some of the highest quality grouse habitat with the highest densities of grouse remaining in the state are in the BLM Rock Springs Field Office. If the BLM takes the opportunity in front of them to withdraw these landscapes from fossil fuel leasing during the plan revision, sage grouse will have a greater chance to survive and thrive throughout this part of the state.

These are not abstract issues for me. I grew up in a small Wyoming town and have explored and experienced our public lands my whole life. I’ve seen herds of hundreds of desert elk in the Red Desert, cows and calves finding cover in Wyoming big sagebrush stands more than 6 feet tall. I’ve watched mule deer slipping up draws and across hills along their annual trek to and from summer ranges. I remember when sage grouse were plentiful and how thrilling it was to see hens with broods of chicks on almost every summer outing. And there is nothing to compare with the wonder of hearing the duck-quacking call of spadefoot toads in ephemeral ponds in the high desert.

All these marvels, and so many more, are threatened by the climate change hat now is upon us. Every single action we take today matters, and we must take the obvious, easy steps that lie right in front of us. The BLM should withdraw the public lands it manages in the Rock Springs Field Office from fossil fuel leasing in the revised management plan. Please join me in urging them to do so.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0