Wildlife biologists: Oil and gas leasing pause is not “bad for Wyoming’s wildlife”

The situation would be much worse if it hadn’t been for the passionate work of federal and state wildlife biologists and private conservationists. But to imply that energy development is somehow good for wildlife, as Nesvik does, simply ignores reality. It has always been bad for wildlife — the best we have done is to make it a little less bad.

The “pause” Biden has ordered will have no short-term effect on production. In FY2019, there were nearly 5,700 oil and gas leases on federal land in Wyoming that had yet to be “developed.” That’s more than 40 percent of all the federal leases in the state. Far more important to future oil and gas revenue will be the decisions on production and pricing made by Russia, Saudi Arabia, and other OPEC nations. If the “pause” becomes a longer-term hiatus, it will only reinforce the reality of market forces that are already in the process of transforming Wyoming’s economy. In the very near future, we will find that untrammeled landscapes; free-flowing water; and abundant, diverse, spectacular wildlife are worth far more to us than coal and oil.

Nesvik bears a large part of the responsibility for preserving that precious and diminishing resource. He would do well to remember the mission Wyoming statute defines for his agency: “... to provide an adequate and flexible system for control, propagation, management, protection and regulation of all Wyoming wildlife.” The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is not the Oil and Gas Commission.

Chris Madson, MS Wildlife Ecology is a certified wildlife biologist with The Wildlife Society and spent six years with the Kansas Wildlife and Parks Department. He retired after 30 years as editor of Wyoming Wildlife Magazine with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. He can be reached at chrismadson@me.com.

Tom Christiansen, BS Fisheries and Wildlife, retired after 33 years with the WGFD, including 14 years as the department’s sage-grouse biologist.

Bill Alldredge, Ph.D. is professor emeritus, Department of Fishery, Wildlife and Conservation Biology, Colorado State University. Past board member with the Wyoming Wildlife Federation, past member of the Big Horn Basin Sage Grouse Local Working Group.

Joe Bohne, MS Wildlife Biology, retired with 35 years experience as a wildlife biologist and later regional wildlife coordinator and staff biologist working on conservation of waterfowl and sage grouse, WGFD.

Dave Moody, B.S. in Wildlife Management, is a district wildlife biologist and, later, large carnivore coordinator, WGFD.

Bob Oakleaf, MS wildlife biology, a nongame biologist and, later, supervisor of the nongame section, WGFD (retired).

Armond Acri, is a past board member with the Wyoming Wildlife Federation, 31-year resident of Wyoming.

Harry Harju, Ph.D. from the Zoology and Physiology Department, University of Wyoming. Retired after 27 years as a wildlife biologist including as supervisor of the biological services section and assistant chief of the Game Division, WGFD.