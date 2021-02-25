Wildlife Federation: Pausing federal oil and gas leasing could hurt Wyoming financially, but may benefit wildlife

On January 27, President Biden signed Executive Order 14008 directing the Secretary of Interior to pause new oil and gas leases on federal lands and waters pending a review of the federal leasing program. Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon was rightfully concerned. The oil and gas industry employs thousands of Wyoming citizens with good paying jobs. Revenue generated from extractive industries has kept individual taxes among the lowest in the nation, and enabled the state to invest in forward looking programs like the Wyoming Wildlife and Natural Resource Trust and the Hathaway Scholarship Fund.
With the state already facing a budget calamity, Gov. Gordon appropriately asked state agency directors to evaluate the effects of the leasing pause. Predictably, agencies suggested decreased general fund revenue would make it difficult to deliver essential services to Wyoming residents. Whether their calculated impacts are correct is debatable, but most agencies could at least make a straight face argument that they could suffer some harm. However, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department receives no general fund money, so it came as quite a surprise when its director, Brian Nesvik, claimed a federal mineral leasing pause could hurt Wyoming’s wildlife in an op-ed published in newspapers across the state.
The essence of Director Nesvik’s claim is that federal oil and gas leasing is actually good for wildlife because it enables the Department to better mitigate the negative impacts of eventual development. Certainly, the Department has worked laudably with energy companies for decades to minimize energy developmental impacts. But a universal truth remains—wildlife persists in spite of energy development, not because of it.
This is not debatable. Countless studies have highlighted the negative impacts that habitat fragmentation and increased industrial activity causes to wildlife. The Department should have acknowledged this truth before suggesting more leasing is needed to minimize the negative effects that development has on our wildlife resources.
For the sake of argument, assume Director Nesvik’s argument is valid. Currently, there are approximately nine million acres of federal minerals under lease in Wyoming for oil and gas development. These lands are not impacted by President Biden’s Executive Order. Surely the Department can achieve its mitigation goals with an area more than four times the size of Yellowstone National Park for the duration of the Administration’s leasing pause.
Unfortunately, Director Nesvik’s position jeopardizes the Department’s credibility. His position stands in direct conflict with the Department’s public trust responsibility to conserve Wyoming’s wildlife and gives the appearance of succumbing to political influence. Wyoming wildlife are a public resource. The Department has both the power and the duty to protect, preserve, and nurture the wildlife in the state for the common benefit of all Wyoming residents. In managing the public resource, the North American Model of Wildlife Conservation requires that science, not politics, drive wildlife policy.
Founded in 1937, and now the state’s oldest sportsman/conservation organization, the Wyoming Wildlife Federation supports a science-driven approach to managing Wyoming’s wildlife. Our mission is to conserve wildlife, habitat, and outdoor opportunity. We recognize energy plays a large role in Wyoming’s economy and tax base, and folks working in oil and gas are members of WWF. We also recognize it is our wildlife resource and hunting and fishing opportunities that keeps us here. It also attracts people from all over the world, and helps make tourism the second largest, and fastest growing sector of our economy.
We envision a Wyoming where our children and grandchildren have the same, or greater opportunities to hunt, fish, and enjoy the amazing wildlife within this beautiful state. Maintaining an independent, science-driven state wildlife agency committed to conserving our wildlife resource in perpetuity is paramount to that vision. We sincerely hope the Department will reconsider its position, and recognize that while pausing and reviewing federal oil and gas leasing could possibly hurt Wyoming financially, it may actually benefit our wildlife.
Chris Simonds, a fishing guide and outfitter in western Wyoming, is chair of the Wyoming Wildlife Federation, and submitted this column on behalf of the WWF.