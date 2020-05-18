Williams: ESPN's 'Last Dance' replete with life lessons

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ESPN’s documentary on Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls is already receiving rave reviews for shining a spotlight on not only the greatest basketball player ever but one of the best athletes of all time. Several episodes into the 10-part series, “The Last Dance” has already underscored the vital role that family plays, especially in the lives of young black men.

“The Last Dance” skillfully bounces between chronicling the last running of the Bulls toward their sixth championship in eight years and delving into the backgrounds of the team’s stars. Michael Jordan is rightly presented as the heart and soul of the team, an extraordinary athlete and competitor without peer.

Yet right there beside him was Scottie Pippen, who in his own right was one of the greatest players of his generation. Jordan himself reflected on this point, calling Pippen his greatest teammate of all time and noting that he never could have accomplished what he did without his lieutenant and the incredible team that took to the floor each night alongside him to compete.