Williams: Hatred slashes the bonds of brotherhood

Another news cycle brings with it the news of yet another anti-Semitic attack targeting America’s Jewish community, as well as a fresh attack on Christian worshippers at a church in Texas.

The scourge of bigoted hatred is not just alive and well; it is actually enjoying an uptick in this country. We need to be asking some very tough questions about the causes of this hatred. At the same time, it will be curious to see whether or not those who play a role in fomenting this terrible atmosphere of intolerance are willing to step forward and condemn it.

Just to put the horror of this latest anti-Semitic outrage into the proper context, the facts of the attack warrant repeating — not out of a desire to be dramatic or hyperbolic but to illustrate how sick an individual must be to carry out such bloodthirsty and callous savagery.

The attack took place in Monsey, New York, which is home to a large population of Orthodox Jews. It was the seventh night of Hanukkah, and dozens of people gathered in the home of the rabbi in order to light candles and celebrate the holiday.

An individual walked through the front door, wielding a blade that survivors described as the length of a broomstick, and began slashing and stabbing innocents who had come together in religious observance.

