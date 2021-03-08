Winney: Hire good teachers and get out of their way

Some years ago in a conversation in the hallways of the legislature I was speaking with a then sitting school-board chairman. Along the way I referred to teachers as “professionals.” I don’t recall the specific topic, but I was shocked at this sitting school-board chairman’s response: “…Oh they’re not professionals, they’re just teachers.” I think my dropping jaw put a dent in the floor.
I’ve followed both Education Committees closely for nearly a decade and I was saddened to see Senator Hank Coe depart and greatly grieved when he passed so quickly. He had served education with vision and a deft hand.
Some years ago a study was commissioned to get people’s input on education around the Wyoming. Though absent in the presentation, when asked they said “We’ll address supervisors in our report.”
The final report was silent on supervisors.
In my observation Wyoming teachers are blue-collar workers. They get paid by the hour effectively, they have “overseers” ensuring they toe the line in classroom, and administrators make a career by devising some neat new program seeming to show student improvement.
Wyoming once embraced a testing regimen. Any teacher’s students who didn’t measure up would be on the way out. Wyoming seems to seek “visionary, dynamic and powerful leaders” to set education right. A friend once remarked that their superintendent “delivered the performance.”
In my Navy experience the top leaders were the most likely to stand back saying: “my people did it all, my toughest job was staying out of their way.” On the other hand the weak leaders were likely to be talking about how hard they worked and how much supervision was needed.
I see the latter in Wyoming’s culture of education.
Recently, a school board member was asked in testimony whether their superintendent was worth being paid over twice the governor’s pay. This school board member then went into a litany of how hard this superintendent was working, a recent two weeks spent in legal depositions, and the ‘non-sense’ faced.
I saw up close a system push out a teacher for a perception that there would be some follow on health insurance claims. Disgusting. It was revealed that the superintendent remarked about how he got rid of staff over 40 years of age, when able, since they were just too expensive in health insurance.
Where is Wyoming’s heart? I believe it still resides in the six-gun code of the west era: “Schoolmarms.” That one-room schoolhouse is out there somewhere, just beyond the rodeo arena. But lets be clear, schoolmarms are not viewed as professionals.
I believe it is time to take a hard look at the structure of education. It is the teacher in the classroom that drives student success. Select good, solid graduates from the School of Education, ensure that ‘career professional education’ is there, and encourage advanced degrees. Treat them as the professionals we expect and they’ll respond.
Intrusive supervision will not deliver. Ever more layers of superintendents, principals, and assistants and vice-principals will produce a result of more and more work, paperwork, and new and different programs only faintly satisfying, will be the result. Every layer of supervision brings with it another layer of non-classroom salaries.
There was a brief discussion Wednesday about classroom sizing. I’ve heard such discussions in the legislature before; such discussions in the legislature are self-satisfyingly irrelevant.
I observed a representative visit a teacher from their district. She had a class of some 25 5th graders with her and he remarked “a big class” to which she responded: “I have one of the smaller classes, most are 28 or 29.” There was a debate that session on reducing class size from 19 to 18. School boards find money by enlarging class size and saving teacher slots. This is block grant money, this then frees up money for something else such as salaries double the governor’s.
A legislator asked me to do a study some years ago. I looked only at administrators. The previous decade, Wyoming put over $1 Billion into just administrators. I concluded that by halving administration, about $50M could be saved.
I believe that Wyoming should fundamentally change education. Select good, well educated, teachers, build a system that gives them broad top level guidance and then get out of their way.