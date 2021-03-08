Winney: Hire good teachers and get out of their way

In my Navy experience the top leaders were the most likely to stand back saying: “my people did it all, my toughest job was staying out of their way.” On the other hand the weak leaders were likely to be talking about how hard they worked and how much supervision was needed.

I see the latter in Wyoming’s culture of education.

Recently, a school board member was asked in testimony whether their superintendent was worth being paid over twice the governor’s pay. This school board member then went into a litany of how hard this superintendent was working, a recent two weeks spent in legal depositions, and the ‘non-sense’ faced.

I saw up close a system push out a teacher for a perception that there would be some follow on health insurance claims. Disgusting. It was revealed that the superintendent remarked about how he got rid of staff over 40 years of age, when able, since they were just too expensive in health insurance.

Where is Wyoming’s heart? I believe it still resides in the six-gun code of the west era: “Schoolmarms.” That one-room schoolhouse is out there somewhere, just beyond the rodeo arena. But lets be clear, schoolmarms are not viewed as professionals.