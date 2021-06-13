Winterholler: It’s Pride Month — that should mean purposeful change in Wyoming

As another Pride Month rolls around and LGBTQ+ individuals and allies across the state celebrate, will Wyoming let another year elapse without passing legislation to protect or affirm LGBTQ+ rights?

It’s no secret Wyoming lags in LGBTQ+ rights — the Human Rights Campaign has labeled the state as “high priority to achieve basic equality,” which is the worst rating by the LGBTQ+ rights organization. In fact, legislation that was presented in early 2019 to protect LGBTQ+ workers from being fired on the grounds of their sexual orientation was steamrolled when Speaker of the House Eric Barlow refused to bring the bill to the floor during session.

The demand for LGBTQ+ protections is not a campaign to impose beliefs on others. Rather, it’s an affirmation that religious and cultural beliefs do not superimpose human rights. Yet, constituents continue to place people in positions of power — like Vicki Kissack of the Campbell County GOP and Gillette-based State Representative Scott Clem — who defame the LGBTQ+ community and those who fight for their rights.