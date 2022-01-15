 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winters: Aligning school with Wyoming families' values

Rep. Nathan Winters (copy)

Nathan Winters

From COVID-19 policies to the types of books included in curricula, schools have increasingly become a political battleground reflecting our divides as a nation. This isn’t just a “big city issue” — small, rural states like Wyoming aren’t immune to the conflicts. But it doesn’t have to be this way. Expanding school choice can help us rediscover the role of schools and better support family’s values.

The past two years have seen an awakening among parents when it comes to school curricula. During emergency remote learning, some parents saw what exactly schools teach to their children for the first time. In many cases, parents did not like the content in their children’s lessons, for political, philosophical, or moral reasons. Schools exist to support families in educating their children, but unfortunately, there are too many examples today where that’s not the case.

As an example close to home, Laramie County School District #1 moved to administer a “student climate survey” earlier last year as part of a switch from a peer-reviewed anti-bullying program to a controversial new program. When several parents informally requested to review the survey before it was administered to their children, they were denied the opportunity.

At Family Policy Alliance of Wyoming, we heard from many concerned families who believe that nothing taught to students should be withheld from parents. While we tried to work respectfully with the district to ensure transparency surrounding the survey and an opt-out process should parents desire it, our requests were treated capriciously. As a last resort, we turned to a lawyer to ensure the survey was paused until parents could see the questions — and after months of work, our efforts were successful.

Schools should never replace families; they exist to come alongside families and support them in education. School choice provides one important path through these controversies by empowering parents to access a school that treats them with respect, transparency, and support for their values. Choice reinforces parents, not educational bureaucrats, as the center of a child’s academic and moral development. It ensures that the morals and ethics parents teach at home will remain in harmony with what students learn in the classroom.

Wyoming’s rural terrain can pose challenges, but all families have access to at least some amount of school choice. This can include open enrollment, where districts allow students to attend public schools outside their assigned zone. Some communities also have charter schools, publicly-funded institutions with greater flexibility for innovation. Parents can also select from among free online schools, or choose to homeschool.

Different families will choose different options —and that’s the point. Some families may prefer the rigorous nature of a charter school program. Other parents may want to directly imbue their moral ethos in education by undertaking their children’s schooling themselves. School choice embraces all these options, personalizing education to each family and child.

This Jan. 23-29, School Choice Week serves to promote family-focused education, in Wyoming and across the country. The Week brings information to families who may not know all their options through school fairs, rallies, and virtual events. I encourage all families to use this time to evaluate whether their current school aligns with their values and learn about all Wyoming choices. 

As a former legislator, I have seen constituents express a wide range of deeply held beliefs on issues important to them. However, we can work to improve social cohesion and lower the angry tone in our politics, by taking politics out of some environments. Allowing parents to select the education that best suits their values provides one such avenue to calm the political waters — and represents one of many reasons why I support school choice.

Nathan Winters is a former legislator and Executive Director of Family Policy Alliance of Wyoming.

