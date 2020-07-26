WMC Board: Banner’s key commitments to WMC will positively impact our community

Banner is also committing to help WMC expand and grow access to high-quality health care, as well as advancing medical care in our community, region and state. As a leading healthcare system, Banner will enhance the clinical services WMC provides today, ensuring vital services that our community needs to provide the highest quality medical care to our citizens.

These are certainly challenging times for patients and the community, and as we have seen with the rise of coronavirus, telehealth and virtual visits have never been more important. We are extremely fortunate that Banner will be investing in the development and growth of telehealth services. As a state with a high rural population, this will allow for the expansion of medical care to more remote parts of Wyoming.

Together, we will collaborate and share our best practices and expertise. Through this partnership, we’ll be able to share the best of our organization and leverage proven approaches at Banner’s other hospitals to advance medical programs. By bringing the best of our organizations together, we can elevate the quality of medical care in our community and create a significant impact on the health of our region.