Wockner: The dam truth about the Colorado River

Second, one of the two elephants in the room, climate change, hangs over the Colorado River. The current drought, due to the climate change that is already occurring, has decreased the flow in the river by about 20 percent, and the predicted increase in climate change may decrease the flow by another 30 percent by the year 2050. Even the important people making the best decisions admit that the Drought Contingency Plan does nothing to fix this problem. They say they will keep working on it.

The other elephant in the room is one of the most under-reported stories in the Colorado River basin: The states, cities and farmers in Colorado, Wyoming, New Mexico, Utah and Arizona are trying to drain more and more water out of the river by building more and more dams, diversions and pipelines.

Using your common sense, you will ask, “If the river’s already drained dry, and is predicted to have even less water in it due to climate change, then how can they build more dams, diversions and pipelines?”

I always answer this question by saying: “Welcome to the Colorado River where common sense — as well as simple math — are not used in decision-making.”