Wolfson: A slow return to normality

In many ways, 2020 was the most challenging year of my career. I suspect many other journalists would say the same. I’ve written before about how unrelenting the news cycle was. We started sprinting one day in March of last year and never stopped. But the overwhelming number of stories generated by the pandemic and its fallout also in a strange way made the job simple. People needed good, clear information about a complicated, emerging issue. We tried to provide as much reporting on the subject as possible. Then we tried to catch up on sleep and do it all again the following week.
Now, we’re in a period of transition. COVID-19 and its effect on Wyoming’s economy continues to be a major focus of the Star-Tribune newsroom. Just this past week, health and education reporter Morgan Hughes wrote stories on the emergence of coronavirus variants in Wyoming, the rise in school districts doing away with mask requirements and people’s plans for the future after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.
But it’s the latter point that highlights our dilemma as a newsroom. A post-pandemic world hasn’t yet arrived, but we can see it approaching. We’re only a few months away from a future where any American who wants a vaccine will have access to one. Life is beginning to return to some semblance of normal. But we’re not there yet. The fossil fuel industry continues to suffer from declining demand and rising competition from alternative energy sources. Many of us are still working from home, social distancing and wearing masks.
And so rather than the singular focus we showed for much of last year, we’re trying to broaden our coverage to reflect this new reality. You’ve probably seen that this spring in the form of our legislative reporting, which has often dominated the front page of the Star-Tribune and our Trib.com website. As in the past, we staffed a reporter at the Capital in Cheyenne for the session, with additional journalists pitching in from Casper. At the same time, we know readers still want information about vaccines, infection rates and more. So we’re trying to strike a balance.
Is it the right one? That’s where you, the reader, comes in. I’d like to know what you want to see in our coverage now. How much more do you want to know about the pandemic? What about the economy? Are you looking for more reporting on state government? Business and development? Please let me know. One of my goals as editor is to provide news that offers real utility to readers. What should we be writing about that helps you better understand your world?
There’s a second place where readers can help. And that’s supporting local journalism that asks questions, that investigates and that’s not satisfied with press releases and Facebook posts. On today’s front page, there is an exhaustive recap of the Wyoming Legislature’s just-completed session. There’s also a deeply researched look at reasons why the criminal case against a retired bishop didn’t result in charges. Inside, there’s in-depth sports coverage, outdoor reporting and a burgeoning opinion section.
The next few months represent a slow return to normality. But that transition brings its own uncertainty and challenges. At the Star-Tribune, we’ll do everything we can to keep you informed along the way.
