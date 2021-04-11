Wolfson: A slow return to normality

But it’s the latter point that highlights our dilemma as a newsroom. A post-pandemic world hasn’t yet arrived, but we can see it approaching. We’re only a few months away from a future where any American who wants a vaccine will have access to one. Life is beginning to return to some semblance of normal. But we’re not there yet. The fossil fuel industry continues to suffer from declining demand and rising competition from alternative energy sources. Many of us are still working from home, social distancing and wearing masks.

And so rather than the singular focus we showed for much of last year, we’re trying to broaden our coverage to reflect this new reality. You’ve probably seen that this spring in the form of our legislative reporting, which has often dominated the front page of the Star-Tribune and our Trib.com website. As in the past, we staffed a reporter at the Capital in Cheyenne for the session, with additional journalists pitching in from Casper. At the same time, we know readers still want information about vaccines, infection rates and more. So we’re trying to strike a balance.