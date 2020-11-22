Wolfson: Short on metaphors

I’ve run out of metaphors to describe the pace of news that we’ve experienced since the coronavirus pandemic began.

At first, I tried to compare the 2020 news cycle to other news events during my two decades in journalism. But pretty soon, I ran out of anything that’s on par with what we’ve seen this year: a deadly virus, an energy bust, an economic collapse, unprecedented protests and an election like none other.

Still, I wanted to find some way to convey the intensity of a news cycle that ramped up in March and, with a few brief pauses, has only escalated. In conversations with friends, I started comparing it to natural disasters: a flood of news, a tornado of news, a wildfire of news that never let up.

Most recently, I settled on a fire hose of news, in that it’s constant and powerful and hurts a little when you get in front of it. And I worry, given the frantic pace, that the great work the Star-Tribune’s journalists have done can sometimes get lost in the unrelenting spray. And so I wanted to take a few paragraphs to highlight some of the recent journalism that really stands out to me amid all this chaos.

Forests, not trees