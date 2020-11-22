Wolfson: Short on metaphors

I’ve run out of metaphors to describe the pace of news that we’ve experienced since the coronavirus pandemic began.
At first, I tried to compare the 2020 news cycle to other news events during my two decades in journalism. But pretty soon, I ran out of anything that’s on par with what we’ve seen this year: a deadly virus, an energy bust, an economic collapse, unprecedented protests and an election like none other.
Still, I wanted to find some way to convey the intensity of a news cycle that ramped up in March and, with a few brief pauses, has only escalated. In conversations with friends, I started comparing it to natural disasters: a flood of news, a tornado of news, a wildfire of news that never let up.
Most recently, I settled on a fire hose of news, in that it’s constant and powerful and hurts a little when you get in front of it. And I worry, given the frantic pace, that the great work the Star-Tribune’s journalists have done can sometimes get lost in the unrelenting spray. And so I wanted to take a few paragraphs to highlight some of the recent journalism that really stands out to me amid all this chaos.
Forests, not trees
It can be a challenge at times to provide context to the coronavirus pandemic. There is so much happening all at once that it’s hard to take a breath, look around and assess what’s really happening. That reality inspired Sunday’s stunning front page, where three simple graphs of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths took up nearly all of A1. There was no story to accompany them, simply the words “The numbers speak for themselves” in all capital letters.
Our reporters have done an outstanding job of covering the pandemic, from the daily statistics to the human and economic cost. But the idea here was to take a step back and show just how broadly the virus is now affecting Wyoming. Managing editor Brandon Foster came up with the concept and worked with our
health reporter, Morgan Hughes, and designers to make it a reality. That same group teamed on a second page of graphics inside that detailed the COVID-19 surge we’ve experienced this fall. Our hope is that providing both daily updates and broader coverage will give readers the fullest picture of the pandemic here in Wyoming.
Why, not what
There was a time when a newspaper’s main role was to tell you what happened. But in the digital age, readers expect more than that. They still want to know what happened, but once you’re done with that, they also want to understand why.
Consider the work by Star-Tribune reporters Hughes, Camille Erickson and Nick Reynolds on election night. Yes, they helped keep you up to date with the latest results from state and local races. But they also spent hours talking with voters to understand what motivated them to wait in long lines to cast ballots in a state where many of the races weren’t particularly close. We learned that fear for the energy industry — long the state’s primary economic engine — helped drive record turnout in Wyoming. We also saw just how convinced Wyoming voters were that the election would alter their lives in a fundamental way.
A hint of normal life
Even amid so much tumult, we’re still working to keep you informed on topics you found interesting before the world turned upside down. Our sports editor Jack Nowlin just completed a fall of preps football coverage, while college sports reporter Davis Potter has been hard at work bringing you the ups and downs of the Cowboys’ return to play. I think it’s important, even with so much happening in our world, to offer stories and photos on topics we follow for our own enjoyment.
Finishing the year
We’re a few week away from bringing on two new reporters to replace some of the journalists who departed this summer. With their arrival, we’re planning to bring you even richer, more comprehensive coverage of Casper and the state of Wyoming. That can’t happen without the readers who support us with print and digital subscriptions. If you already subscribe, thank you for helping us do the journalism that’s earned the Star-Tribune’s designation as Wyoming’s best daily newspaper three years running. If you’re not yet a subscriber, please consider joining us. We have a lot more great journalism ahead.
Joshua Wolfson is editor of the Casper Star-Tribune. He has reported for the paper since 2007.
