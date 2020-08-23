Wolfson: Two new sections to help us better connect with readers

When we set about redesigning two of the Casper Star-Tribune’s sections, I had one overriding goal: improve how we connect with readers.
It’s been a frequent topic of discussion in our newsroom dating back more than a year: How do we make sure our readers feel engaged with their newspaper? How do we better represent their voices in our pages? How do we make sure we’re answering their questions, investigating the issues they are curious about and reflecting their experiences in our coverage?
This is critical for several reasons. Connecting with our readers makes us better journalists. It helps us understand the nuance and richness of the communities we cover. It gives us better insight into the state where we live and work. It provides better questions to ask, better scenes to photograph, better headlines for summing up a critical moment.
It also helps to build trust. It’s no secret that trust in media nationally has diminished amid the hyper-polarized world we inhabit. It’s important for us as journalists to find ways to build up that trust, as the information we gather is only useful if it connects with the people who want to better understand their world, state and community.
And these connections go both ways. We can only tell people’s stories if they’re willing to talk with us, to share with us, to sit with a reporter and a photographer and share sensitive moments or tragedies, small acts of kindness or wrongdoing that must be exposed.
Today’s Star-Tribune is one piece of this effort to connect. When I learned that we would be printing our newspaper five days a week instead of seven, I wanted to make sure that our Sunday and Wednesday print editions would offer readers an even better experience. That’s a tall order, as I believe we have the best and most talented group of journalists around, a team that’s earned the Star-Tribune recognition as the state’s best daily newspaper three years running.
Wyoming Voices, the section you’re reading now, is designed to be a gathering place for a vibrant conversation about Casper and Wyoming. On the front, it will feature analytical work from our own staff including 307 Politics from Nick Reynolds, Energy Journal from Camille Erickson and Casper Notebook from Morgan Hughes. Inside, you’ll find three pages of editorials, guest columns and letters, curated by Publisher Emeritus Dale Bohren. Over the past months, we’ve worked to bring in more local voices into our opinion page instead of the same old syndicated columnists. To fully achieve this goal, we need your help. We want your letters and your columns. Please send them via the contact information on the front of this section.
In Wyoming Voices, you’ll also find our biz page, with stories about local businesses, and our religion page, curated by Community News Editor Sally Ann Shurmur. These also offer opportunities for readers to contribute. If you have an item that you’d like us to consider for either section, please share at towncrier@trib.com.
Our second redesign will appear in Wednesday’s edition. Our arts and entertainment section will be transforming into a community section. We’ll still have arts features from reporter Elysia Conner, but in the age of COVID-19, we wanted to broaden the scope, especially with fewer local events happening. At the Star-Tribune, we take a lot of pride in writing about the biggest stories in Wyoming, but we want to make sure that there’s a home for news that might be smaller in scope, but is just as important for our community. You’ll find Sal’s weekly column, Chattin’ with Sal, which regularly features conversations with local nonprofit groups. We’ll also have a page full of community happenings, from engagements and weddings to graduations and other milestones.
Again, this is an opportunity for you to share and contribute. We want to include your arts events, your community notices, your milestones. We’ll have contact information listed in multiple places in the section, so please reach out.
If you prefer to scroll through our newspapers on your tablet, laptop or phone, these new sections can be found with the rest of our coverage in our e-edition, which publishes seven days a week and is available along with your print subscription. And, of course, all of our stories, photos, videos and more can be found online at Trib.com.
I want to know what you think of the new sections. Feel free to reach out. I’m working semi-remotely right now, balancing being an editor with being a dad. So email is the best way to say hello and give me your feedback. I can be reached at josh.wolfson@trib.com.
Thanks for reading.
