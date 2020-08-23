Wolfson: Two new sections to help us better connect with readers

Our second redesign will appear in Wednesday’s edition. Our arts and entertainment section will be transforming into a community section. We’ll still have arts features from reporter Elysia Conner, but in the age of COVID-19, we wanted to broaden the scope, especially with fewer local events happening. At the Star-Tribune, we take a lot of pride in writing about the biggest stories in Wyoming, but we want to make sure that there’s a home for news that might be smaller in scope, but is just as important for our community. You’ll find Sal’s weekly column, Chattin’ with Sal, which regularly features conversations with local nonprofit groups. We’ll also have a page full of community happenings, from engagements and weddings to graduations and other milestones.

Again, this is an opportunity for you to share and contribute. We want to include your arts events, your community notices, your milestones. We’ll have contact information listed in multiple places in the section, so please reach out.

If you prefer to scroll through our newspapers on your tablet, laptop or phone, these new sections can be found with the rest of our coverage in our e-edition, which publishes seven days a week and is available along with your print subscription. And, of course, all of our stories, photos, videos and more can be found online at Trib.com.