Wolski: Cowboy up Wyoming

Carbon-capture legislation helps protect the reliability of our energy portfolio while safeguarding against what happened in Texas. The proposed legislation directs utilities to continue operating baseload 24/7/365 coal-fired generation by retro-fitting their power plants with carbon-capture technologies. If any utility is unwilling to comply with these requirements, provisions already exist to facilitate the sale of the baseload power generation to qualified buyers as an alternative option.

The Department of Energy just announced up to $40 billion dollars in loan guarantees for clean air ventures including projects to capture and store carbon dioxide emissions in deep rock formations. The announcement said that 40 percent of the funds are going to be targeted to disadvantaged states affected by lay-offs in the energy sector. Wyoming and instate coal-fired power plant owners may be eligible recipients for an unprecedented economic incentive but only if carbon-capture legislation is successfully passed into law.

Wyoming has a unique chance to be viewed by groups who are in similar situations, as the solution-provider rather than part of the problem to further negatively impact coal-fueled power generation in the United States. Wyoming is a global leader for carbon-sequestration with its Department of Energy grant for CarbonSafe Phase III and the Integrated Test Center near Gillette. Let’s become a national leader in carbon-capture implementation as well and the new Silicon Valley of the West for the energy sector by converting coal into green energy. The long-term benefits far outweigh the near-term opposition. Now is a perfect time to cowboy-up Wyoming leaders and embrace carbon-capture as the logical course of action for establishing a solid foundation for an economic and practical Wyoming future. The ball is in the legislature’s court and the public is watching from the sideline awaiting the final outcome.

F. E. “Wally” Wolski, has served as the Wyoming state director of USDA Rural Development, past president of the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association and former chairman of Goshen County Commissioners. He farms near Yoder, WY

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0