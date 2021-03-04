Women's Foundation: Expanding Medicaid benefits all citizens—especially Wyoming women.

Right now, there are two bills in front of the Wyoming Legislature—one in the Senate and one in the House—that would expand Medicaid. They come at a perfect time. The federal government is offering a $120M incentive for Wyoming to join the 38 other states that have expanded Medicaid, allowing nearly 30,000 more Wyomingites to access care.

The same federal bill would include the option to extend Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) eligibility to women for 12 months after they give birth—another win for Wyoming women and families.

States that have expanded Medicaid have already shown that post-natal outcomes are improved for women and babies in these states. Wyoming would benefit by investing in these infants and their mothers. When moms are healthy they can provide better care for their babies during the first year of life when critical brain development occurs.

Let's ensure all Wyoming citizens have access to the care they need and deserve. Medicaid expansion is good for women working hard to pay their bills, and it’s good for Wyoming. When we invest in policies that facilitate individuals’ ability to work towards greater economic self-sufficiency, it benefits us all.

As we approach the one-year anniversary of the arrival of the pandemic to Wyoming, there are many reasons to expand Medicaid and increase access to healthcare for the citizens of Wyoming—especially Wyoming women. The time is ripe to invest in health for Wyoming.

Rebekah Smith is director of the Wyoming Women’s Foundation.

