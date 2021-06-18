Wotawa : Expanding the Medicaid conversation

My mother has very vivid dreams. One remains clear in my own mind because of the detail in which she first described it to me – and because it involves me.

Before my fifth birthday, my mother dreamt that she held a child while swimming in an open body of water. She saw no land, and she did not know how she arrived in that situation. She simply experienced swimming with a young child in her arms.

The dream has made an impact on her because the child in her dream had no face. She remembers confusion at swimming with a faceless child in her arms before the dream became more intense. A shadow began approaching her, so she had to swim away from whatever caused it with no shore or help in sight, and she did not know what cast its shadow over her and the child.

My mom continues to share this dream with me because of what happened just months later. At age five, my immune system attacked my pancreas and disabled it, leaving me with a diagnosis of Type-1 Diabetes.

The image of swimming alone at open sea offers a very real image of how it feels to live with this disease.