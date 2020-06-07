Wuerthner: Fuel deprivation doesn't prevent wildfires

In a letter to Congress, more than 250 scientists warned: “Thinning is most often proposed to reduce fire risk and lower fire intensity… However, as the climate changes, most of our fires will occur during extreme fire-weather (high winds and temperatures, low humidity, low vegetation moisture). These fires, … will affect large landscapes, regardless of thinning…”

The letter goes on to say: “Thinning large trees, including overstory trees in a stand, can increase the rate of fire spread by opening up the forest to increased wind velocity, damage soils, introduce invasive species that increase flammable understory vegetation and impact wildlife habitat.”

The final insult is that this level of forest manipulation depletes the forest ecosystem. High severity fires and beetle outbreaks that the Forest Service want to eliminate or reduce are the main factors that produce the snags and down wood that are critical habitat for many species.

In a sense, many plant and animal species live in mortal fear of green forests.

That is one reason why the snag forests that result from fires and beetles often have the second-highest biodiversity after old-growth forests.

Finally, roads are a major ecological impact.