Wuerthner: Fuel deprivation doesn't prevent wildfires

The Medicine Bow National Forest is proposing to implement the Landscape Vegetation Analysis (LaVA) Project, one of the most massive logging and habitat manipulation projects in the lower 48 states. As much as 320,000 acres (an area bigger than Grand Teton National Park) will be “treated” by logging and other “vegetation” alteration.
The “vegetation treatment” (read forest destruction) will entail clear-cutting a shocking 95,000 acres, that includes logging in 80,000 acres of designated roadless areas.
Under this forest demolition plan, the Forest Service would create 600 miles of new, temporary roads (temporary roads are often environmentally worse than permanent roads since they’re built to lower standards and are more prone to wash out).
One of the rationales for logging is to protect homes and property from wildfire. Numerous studies have suggested the most effective way to protect communities is to work from the home outward.
A further flawed assumption is the idea that fuels are the problem. Large fires are driven by weather/climate, not fuels.
To quote from one recent study: “Managing forest fuels is often invoked in policy discussions as a means of minimizing the growing threat of wildfire to ecosystems and Wildlands Urban Interface (WUI) communities across the West. However, the effectiveness of this approach at broad scales is limited. … Regionally, the area treated has little relationship to trends in the area burned, which is influenced primarily by patterns of drought and warming.”
Numerous studies do not support the hypothesis that bark beetle-killed trees will lead to more enormous wildfires.
One study in Colorado of beetle-killed trees’ influence on wildfire concluded: “Contrary to the expectation that bark beetle infestation alters subsequent fire severity, correlation and multivariate generalized linear regression analysis revealed no influence of pre-fire spruce beetle severity on nearly all field or remotely sensed measurements of fire severity.”
Another study opined, “In contrast to common assumptions of positive feedbacks, we find that insects generally reduce the severity of subsequent wildfires.”
Many researchers question the idea that fuel reduction from logging/thinning or even prescribed burning is effective at reducing or stopping large blazes. This is a representative sample from a study by scientists at the Missoula Fire Lab. “Extreme environmental conditions overwhelmed most fuel treatment effects... This included all treatment methods, including prescribed burning and thinning... Suppression efforts had little benefit from fuel modifications.”
This view was echoed by the Congressional Research Service, which states in a report to Congress, “From a quantitative perspective, the CRS study indicates a very weak relationship between acres logged and the extent and severity of forest fires. … the data indicate that fewer acres burned in areas where logging activity was limited.”
In a letter to Congress, more than 250 scientists warned: “Thinning is most often proposed to reduce fire risk and lower fire intensity… However, as the climate changes, most of our fires will occur during extreme fire-weather (high winds and temperatures, low humidity, low vegetation moisture). These fires, … will affect large landscapes, regardless of thinning…”
The letter goes on to say: “Thinning large trees, including overstory trees in a stand, can increase the rate of fire spread by opening up the forest to increased wind velocity, damage soils, introduce invasive species that increase flammable understory vegetation and impact wildlife habitat.”
The final insult is that this level of forest manipulation depletes the forest ecosystem. High severity fires and beetle outbreaks that the Forest Service want to eliminate or reduce are the main factors that produce the snags and down wood that are critical habitat for many species.
In a sense, many plant and animal species live in mortal fear of green forests.
That is one reason why the snag forests that result from fires and beetles often have the second-highest biodiversity after old-growth forests.
Finally, roads are a major ecological impact.
Roads are a significant vector for the spread of weeds. Logging equipment compacts soils, which reduces water infiltration and contributes to the creation of sedimentation that degrades streams and fisheries. Roads, even closed roads, provide access for off-road vehicles, mountain bikes and even pedestrians, which disturb and displace wildlife like elk. Most human ignitions start on or near roads. More roads. More ignitions.
I know the Forest Service is under tremendous pressure to “appear” like they are doing something, but destroying our forest ecosystems and roadless areas to give the appearance of “doing something” is not acceptable.
George Wuerthner is an ecologist and author of 38 books including Wildfire: A Century of Failed Forest Policy.
