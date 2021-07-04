Wulff Wisdom: A country kind of freedom

To a soldier, freedom is what he fights for: a selfless act of valor, served without asking anything in return. To an artist, freedom is being able to create beautiful or significant things without limitations: using color, texture, subject, and style. To a traveler, freedom is the state of being physically unrestricted and able to go anywhere: state, country, landscape, sea, and even space. To a writer, freedom translates into unrestricted thoughts, symbolic representation, opinions, and evoking emotion and reaction. To Christians, freedom is the act of breaking from the bonds of sin.
The American flag is a symbol of freedom. It flies uninhibited and unchecked across our country, at battlefields and stadiums, parades and rodeos, on ships and memorials, parks and buildings. It lies draped and elegant in repose and honor on the caskets of men and women who died serving under the stars and stripes of red, white and blue.
The word “freedom” itself is beautiful, and all it embodies is liberating and potent. The feeling of absolute freedom is impossible to explain, but whatever it means to you, it inscribes who you are as an individual.
A simple girl, raised in the country on a small ranch, freedom had its distinct implications instilled deeply. What it meant was unbridled, almost delirious joy; no boundaries or barriers, no rules or guidelines, no shackles or restraints. For me, the ultimate, purest form of freedom was found on the back of a horse.
When I saddle up my horse and throw a leg over its back, settle in the worn seat of my saddle, and pick up my favorite set of leather reins, the freedom begins to creep in through those soft, weatherworn reins. They feel good and comfortable in my hands, and bear the scratches and stains of many a good horse.
Riding — for me — is not just a hobby or a sport. It’s life. The rhythm and cadence of a horse’s gait soothes the sting of the world and fades down into the track left in the earth by my horse’s hooves. The world slows down; time becomes golden. Miles slip quietly behind and with them the worries, complicated relationships, heartaches and taxing responsibilities become small and insignificant as they drift into and under the invisible wake of freedom. Problems morph into solutions, sinking spirits soar to fresh attitudes and uplifted hope.
My horse’s swinging stride, covers ground traveled a hundred times before, but every time the view is different. Through the viewfinder (the flicking ears of my horse), I drink in the sagebrush beauty that abounds, and savor the openness of rich pastureland, dotted with contented, cud-chewing cows and sleek, tail swishing horses. Silhouetted against a soft blue sky, a lone antelope buck sneeze-snorts from his perch atop a small hill, and a solitary bald eagle, symbolic of liberty, drifts and sails in lofty circles overhead.
At the base of the shale bluff that drops down to the lower pasture lies a flat stretch of ground free of rocks, sagebrush and cactus. The buffalo grass cushions the earth and from a distance, it looks almost as if it’s been groomed into a polo-field sized stretch of landscape. It’s on this spot that, on more than one occasion, I’ve dropped the reins on my horse’s neck, kicked my feet out of the stirrups, stretched my arms out wide, closed my eyes, tilted my head back toward the sun, and let my horse run free — unrestrained and full-out.
That’s freedom in the highest, purest form. It’s a feeling of weightlessness: invincible, joyful, breathless. My heart beats strong and steady. I am rejuvenated, humbled and exhilarated.
The ride home is peaceful and leisurely. We take time to water at the small spring among the cattails and willows and watch the timid retreat of a small group of mule deer. The sun spreads its amber rays across the pastureland on its descent to the west, and the air softens and cools.
Freedom: a window thrown open to embrace the human spirit and life itself, racing across the grasslands on a much-loved, trusted cow pony; both of us running free, connected but separate, unfettered, held in the space of unequaled time.
Arriving home, I unsaddle my horse, hose him down with cool water, and feed him after he rolls. We are satisfied and contented. Life is good, and I have flown with the eagle.
Shelagh Wulff Wisdom is a hard-core country soul whose life has evolved around ranching, livestock, horses and writing. She lives on a small ranch with her husband south of Douglas and is a dedicated advocate for veterans.