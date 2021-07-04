Wulff Wisdom: A country kind of freedom

When I saddle up my horse and throw a leg over its back, settle in the worn seat of my saddle, and pick up my favorite set of leather reins, the freedom begins to creep in through those soft, weatherworn reins. They feel good and comfortable in my hands, and bear the scratches and stains of many a good horse.

Riding — for me — is not just a hobby or a sport. It’s life. The rhythm and cadence of a horse’s gait soothes the sting of the world and fades down into the track left in the earth by my horse’s hooves. The world slows down; time becomes golden. Miles slip quietly behind and with them the worries, complicated relationships, heartaches and taxing responsibilities become small and insignificant as they drift into and under the invisible wake of freedom. Problems morph into solutions, sinking spirits soar to fresh attitudes and uplifted hope.

My horse’s swinging stride, covers ground traveled a hundred times before, but every time the view is different. Through the viewfinder (the flicking ears of my horse), I drink in the sagebrush beauty that abounds, and savor the openness of rich pastureland, dotted with contented, cud-chewing cows and sleek, tail swishing horses. Silhouetted against a soft blue sky, a lone antelope buck sneeze-snorts from his perch atop a small hill, and a solitary bald eagle, symbolic of liberty, drifts and sails in lofty circles overhead.