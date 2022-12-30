Wulff Wisdom: A forever sanctuary

When I was very young, I was often reprimanded for wandering out of the house and disappearing into the placid shadows of the barn. My parents would find me happily singing and sitting in the hay.

It was -- and still is -- my sanctuary. Although the meaning of the word has some religious roots and refers to a church or temple, it also means a place of quiet, peaceful tranquility: unencumbered by ringing phones, radios or any number of everyday household noisemakers that most people don’t even notice.

But in the muted light of the barn, saturated by the sweet aroma of alfalfa, grain, and the scent of the animals it contained was a consecrated place for me -- a haven of calm, quiet and safety. I often sat on the bales of hay with the sun pouring through the dutch door that opened to the east. I would lean against the weathered walls dreaming of herds of cattle and sheep roaming rich grasslands and bands of fat, sleek horses racing across the rolling hills to the meadows below.

On the sunny side of the barn, there was a long, rectangular window with a wooden drop-down that could be closed to keep out the weather or opened to let in light and air. It was high above the ground, and too heavy for me to open or shut until I grew older. The horses would come and stick their heads through the open window, and stand there for hours. I would give them treats, sing, and tell them stories. It was my peaceful place no matter what the outside world was hurling at me.

Usually the cats would come and curl up next to me, and there always seemed to be a dog or two that would nestle up in the fragrant hay at my feet. Time stood still: serene and untroubled.

Horses were frequently in the tie stalls with hay-filled mangers. I would sit -- and sometimes lie -- in the mangers, watching and listening to the horses as they ate. They would nuzzle me, and leave bits of grain and hay on my clothes and in my hair. I would drink in the warm, earthy smell, and dream of someday having a huge airy stable full of champion performance horses.

As winter holidays draw near, I hope for renewal. I love the twinkling lights on outside trees, garlands with red ribbons draped over rafter poles and gates, and wreaths on old barns and wonder about the sanctuary that might be found within.

Don’t you think that maybe animals feel the unmistakable aura that permeates the air around Christmas? Maybe they sense it from us, but nonetheless it’s distinctive and real. There is a spiritual mystique that seems to cover the earth, and it’s very special.

My favorite Christmas story is the legend of the talking animals. The story derives from Norway, telling of Christ’s birth. It’s said that He was born at precisely midnight, and the birth was witnessed by the animals inhabiting the stable. God gave voice to the animals and immediately they began to praise God for the miracle they had witnessed. When the shepherds arrived, the animals fell silent, but every Christmas Eve, at the stroke of midnight, animals are once again given voice to praise Christ and His birth.

The other day, a dear friend of mine asked me if I had ever crept out to the barn on Christmas Eve when I was very young to listen to the animals talk. I was surprised. Didn’t everyone?

I confessed. I also admitted that during my teens I still made a midnight visit on occasion, not so much because I believed that the animals would speak, but I savored the idea of what it would be like if they could. What might they say and how would they sound?

The barn is my quiet refuge where I escape the domestic demands of human nature on any prescribed day of the year. Among the world’s chaos, I can breathe in the fresh scent of hay, sweet smell of grain, touch the silky softness of the horses’ manes, and feel the warmth of their breath on my cheek. I am free to reflect, destress, and sort myself out. I am in my forever sanctuary, and calm and peace take over.

A stable may seem a strange place to find peace, but it was the perfect place for God to introduce peace to the world.