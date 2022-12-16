Wulff Wisdom: A little peace for our Christmas stocking

Christmas. Looking at the word written in script, it brings to mind a season when every heart should be happy and light. Our minds become full of happy times gathered around a table generously heaped up with delectable food and delightful desserts. We think of the happy faces across the table, and remember joyful banter and laughter as friends and family gather to celebrate Christmas.

Sadly, there are those who may be struggling with the heaviness of life and carrying burdens that steal the joy right out of their Christmas stockings. Tragedies sometimes occur and darken the days that should be merry and bright. We still sing the traditional carols and hymns of Christmastime, led by a worship team or choir members. But sometimes we confess that our hearts are often filled with wonder of a different kind: wondering when the bills will be paid, when the ache of losing a loved one will stop, or when our family will become whole again.

We need peace and joy; in fact some of us crave it. And it’s not just at Christmas, but every day of every year. We long to have joy released in us that’s been crushed by pride, world events, family conflict, broken relationships, and community unrest. We hunger for the flames of apprehension that rob us of peace and kindness to be extinguished. We wish for a quiet spirit. Most of all, we need to be reminded of the peace and beauty of that holy night so many centuries ago.

My family has been one of those greatly divided … or perhaps I’ve just been divided from it. The holidays of the past are history, when we gathered in raucous teasing and laughter over scrumptious meals; loud, unorganized games and cheerful chaos.

Nowadays I simply seek peace: peace to enjoy the magical aura that laces the air as Christmas approaches. Peace to ponder the true meaning of Christmas, the birth of Jesus; peace to savor the distinct, enchanting music of the season; peace to gaze at the twinkling lights, nativity scenes, and rosy cheeks of excited children and reflective grown-ups.

These were things I contemplated at Christmas after the death of my late husband. I missed the silly things he did, like squeezing every singing Santa, reindeer, and snowman in the aisle on his way to the other end of the store. He was the one that unapologetically opened every box that came in the mail regardless of whose name was on it, and he became worse at Christmas. He also didn’t believe that taking two tags off the gift tree to shop for a needy child or family was enough -- he took them all.

That first Christmas without him I bought a beautiful, lavish centerpiece with fresh roses, carnations, and bright greenery embellished with sparkling crystal snowflakes and tiny, elegant gold ornaments, artfully arranged around a large red candle. It was the only Christmas decoration in the house that year.

On Christmas Eve, I lit the candle, curled up in my recliner under George’s favorite blanket, listened to the Tabernacle Choir and sipped on spiced cider. The candle filled the house with the scent of sugar cookies, and flickered softly until dawn. In the stillness of that night, with the world blanketed with snow and memories lingering amid a few tears and even some smiles, I absolutely felt love and peace. On Christmas morning, I didn’t want to move and disturb the two dogs sleeping at my feet. I didn’t want to unravel the sweet serenity and blessed assurance that was finally mine.

There’s been the loss of many beloved friends over the past few years. Being no stranger to the deep sorrow, I know the desolation that can be a widow’s. I learned how to balance joy and sorrow, and allow the joy to win. I allowed myself to honor my grief, and figured out a way to explain it kindly to friends. Being a loner anyway, it wasn’t long before I realized that there’s a difference in being “lonely” and being comfortable with my “alone” time, especially during the holidays.

I’ve been greatly blessed to reconnect with and marry my high school crush. Although he’s the “social butterfly” in our marriage, he respects my hunger for peace, even though that means he’s alone many times.

But peace -- to dwell in it -- is where healing can be found.

I wish you a peaceful Christmas, everyone.