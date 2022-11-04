Wulff Wisdom: A most honorable service

Around the middle of October every year, my thoughts begin to consolidate and form a sort of spiral that gathers hundreds of stories in a well where they collect, mingle and season a melting pot of history that some will never know. Veterans Day is approaching, and it’s the busiest time of year for me. It has also become the most gratifying and humbling of experiences.

The veterans crisis lines tend to show a significant increase in the volume of calls and texts as Veterans Day approaches. PTSD, survivor’s guilt, isolation, health and feeling misunderstood are just a few of the emotions that our veterans find amplified as November 11 draws near. Every veteran has a different story to tell with different experiences and emotions regarding their military service. Some are painful, some triumphant and some a combination of both. These stories are the heart and soul of veterans: heroes that have served our nation through wars and times of peace.

Veterans are everywhere among us. They aren’t detectable by eyes that don’t understand or seek out these humble warriors in our midst. They seldom call attention to themselves, and go about their business every day: raising families, working jobs and continuing on in their own way to serve the country they fought for. They are not just the ones that served in combat or flew fighter planes and choppers. They aren’t all commanders of warships and patrol boats. They are also the countless support personnel that served in the role of clerk, instructor, doctor, nurse, mailman, intelligence officer, mechanic, cook, officer and more. These are some of the lesser-known jobs within the military that are often overlooked, despite the significant roles they play in the military's success.

It's important to acknowledge the irreplaceable contributions made by those that stand behind the lines lending vital support to those engaged in the missions that make the headlines. They work together to form a well-oiled machine that fill the aforementioned melting pot of service that has made the U.S. the most powerful country in the world.

Many veterans I talk to on a daily basis tell me that they feel, for the most part, that their choice to serve in the military didn’t make them any more or less entitled to gratitude than any other position of service. One said “I signed up, did my job and went home, just like everyone else.” But being a veteran isn’t a one-size-fits-all title. What they remember are those things that impacted them the most, regardless of their job or title, branch of service, or when and where they served. The first thing that comes to mind when they reflect on their times in service is when their personal safety and that of their brothers was at risk.

In my eyes, there seems to be a mysterious, regal aura that radiates solemnly from a veteran. They sit straighter, speak distinctly and respectfully to those they meet, and stand taller when the American flag passes by. Regardless of their age, their salutes and stance are crisp and disciplined. They look you straight in the eye and shake your hand with unmatched sincerity.

For many, Veterans Day is just another federal holiday; a day for family outings and barbecues and flying flags. For veterans it’s a day of reflection, gratitude and considerate conversation. It’s important to remember that many veterans will be reliving difficult moments from their time in service.

They may be remembering comrades that were lost in battle, or those that they’ve lost communications with over time. They may remember some of those difficult times and the victorious times. All of them will remember the day they came home.

Veterans Day celebrates and honors U.S. veterans for their patriotism, love of country and willingness to serve for the common good. Military service is an honorable service in faith, family, freedom and future. It’s important to treat Veterans Day as a day of reflection and commemorating why veterans did what they did and why they do what they do. Remember what is at the heart of this day, and honor our veterans on Nov. 11.

Maybe we don’t all fully understand the sacrifices America’s warriors had to make, but we can’t ever repay them or thank them enough for their service to our country. Let’s never take our freedoms for granted and respect and honor veterans for the part they’ve played in making sure we have them.