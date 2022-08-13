Wulff Wisdom: A world apart

“Incoming!” ... the word most dreaded by a combat soldier.

The scream shatters the murky air, implying impending death to a soldier. This day could very well be his last day on earth. The unmistakeable hollow-sounding “thump” of distant mortar fire is picked up by the astute ears of boy-turned-man long before the mortar ever hit the lines behind him.

“Medic!” ... the second most dreaded word, carries across the confusion; the fear, the fight for life and safety of his brothers, his country, and himself. Wasn’t it just yesterday he was camping with his boy scout troop, hiking in the woods, and watching the stars? He faintly remembers snuggling into a dry sleeping bag with a fire warmly crackling, sheltered by the calming darkness of night.

“I’m hit!” The young recruit looks back at the soldier behind him, and sees him sink to his knees in the damp red dirt.

Back home, a young country girl rides through the grassy pasturelands of Wyoming on horseback, drinking in the rich air of early morning with her dog trotting behind. The brilliant blue sky is clear, and the breeze is fresh and cool. A long blonde braid hangs down her back, swinging in rhythm with the stride of her horse. She searches the horizon for livestock and wildlife. Her thoughts turn briefly to the men fighting a war somewhere across the ocean — boys, really. Some she knows, and others are cousins that she often writes to. But the headlines in the newspapers and the television are far removed from her place of innocence — her world. Yet she knows soldiers die every day on foreign soil, fighting for their lives, their families, their country, and even for her.

In the damp, muddy jungle on the other side of the world, a young infantryman crouches in the billowing smoke next to a fallen soldier clutching his blood spattered chest. To the right, another soldier, his friend, tumbles down face first in the grass. Their rifles clatter to the ground; and the last sound he hears is the unambiguous thud of his body as it hits the ground. Forever silenced, his life’s blood spills out over the red mud of a foreign land. Anger and anguish swell up in the infantryman’s gut, and he charges forward, ahead of the smoke and into the fire coming from everywhere. He squints, trying to locate the enemy. They have to be somewhere. But, as usual, they are invisible, as if they are part of the tangled jungle and the ground itself. They are apparitions like demon-possessed ghosts. Then he feels the impact of shrapnel strike his arm and the back of his legs. It shreds his back between his shoulder blades. “Where ARE those guys?!” he shouts into the smoke. But he is alone.

In the shade of a cottonwood, the girl with the braided hair leans against the tree, while her dog rests his head on her leg. Her horse grazes contentedly nearby. They watch as the cows trail slowly in to the waterhole. A red tail hawk drifts in the sky above, head tilted, scoping out the pastoral scene below.

In the dank rain, a young warrior tries to staunch the blood flowing from the chest wound of his comrade, but he’s already gone. Scared to live, scared to die, he musters up the courage to stand. The barrage of enemy fire streaks overhead into the chaos: screaming, returning fire, and death.

For the teenage ranch girl, peace reigns in the present. The cows lick salt, drink from the waterhole, then lie down in the grass and chew their cud. She closes her eyes and dreams of rolling grasslands, foothills rising to the mountains, the flutter of aspen leaves in the fall, and the sweet gurgle of a tiny creek winding through a quiet mountain meadow. When the afternoon sun finds its way close to the western horizon, she gathers up her horse and rides home to the quiet of the corrals and barn. The dog trots beside, ready for supper and hoping for a game of fetch with his favorite ball.

Back in the swampy red mud of Vietnam, the young serviceman sits next to his dead and dying brothers, covered in blood, sweat and death, questioning how he can survive the night alone, and wondering what a blonde-haired ranch girl is doing back home, and if she will know him when — and if — he comes home.