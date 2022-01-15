Wulff Wisdom: All because of horses

Since I’ve become older, endured four joint replacements and trying to adapt to this aging thing, friends often ask if I still have horses. I’m always surprised, because if they know me well, they know that there isn’t any way I could survive without horses — or dogs or cows or sheep for that matter. But especially horses.

Well-meaning friends wonder why I would choose the financial and physical drain of caring for livestock when, they say, I should be “enjoying retirement,” traveling, writing, etc. I guess it depends on what a person requires in order to fill their soul and heart, or to feel joy and purpose, or be fulfilled.

All my proudest moments have come about because of horses. I never felt slighted if my only company were horses. Granted, some of my most painful moments have come about because of horses, but in those dark moments there was always a horse’s gentle nudge to encourage and comfort me.

Horses have brought out the better person in me, a person with compassion and patience; offering friendship, trust and a joyful spirit, oddly sprinkled with a wicked sense of humor. Horses divert thoughts away from me and the worries of the day to something brighter and more hopeful. They inspire me to rise early, look forward to the day ahead, and embrace the warm, hopeful hunger for a hearty stew of sunshine, horses, and fresh air.

I learned early that working around horses and livestock doesn’t necessarily make you stronger, but reveals you. The toughest women you’ll ever meet spend their time with horses and livestock. They’ve learned that there’s more use for baling twine than one can possibly imagine. They’ve mapped out in their head the best route to the mountain pasture and relied on their sixth sense when it’s the best time to go. They’ve figured out what makes the two-year-old filly in the round pen so skittish — and how to help her overcome that without fear. They’ve perfected ingenuity and discipline, strength of character, integrity, work ethic, and pain tolerance.

They will go to heroic lengths to minimize an animal’s discomfort regardless of the weather. They check and double-check to make sure the animals have clean water and plenty of feed. They eat after the animals are fed. They often pass by a celebration weekend or mini-vacation simply to care for the animals. When one of them is lost, even knowing that day is inevitable, they are filled with sadness and emotional pain in every part of their being. They’ll cry, but remain ever present and continue on. There isn’t an option.

Miracles are asked for, and hope is held until the very end. Every once in awhile we’ll face-plant in the manure pile. But we’ll get back up, wear stains and scars proudly, and heal them with our head buried in our horse’s mane, breathing in his strength, comfort and wisdom. Tomorrow we’ll see how beautiful the sunrise is and that evening, we’ll bask in the golden light of the sunset.

I’m sometimes curious about those women who march the streets of our country, protesting for rights that they already have. I’m proud to be part of the steadfast women in rural America where ranch girls learn to work with boys rather than hate them, and learn the strength of partnerships. Thankfully in Wyoming, gender roles don’t seem to have much of a place on the ranch. Men recognize a woman’s strength and judgement, and value their resourcefulness and ingenuity.

We see the miracle of life in every animal and crop, and believe all life should be protected. We hold on tightly to the reins of good stewardship and respect for the land and its resources. And we know how to love.

All this because of horses.

Ray Hunt once said “The horse is a mirror. It goes deep into the body. When I see your horse I see you too. It shows me everything you are, everything about the horse.”

Olympic equestrian, William Steinkraus stated, ”…we must never forget, every time we sit on a horse, what an extraordinary privilege it is: to be able to unite one’s body with that of another sentient being, one that is stronger, faster and more agile by far than we are, and at the same time, brave, generous, and uncommonly forgiving.”

I like to believe I’ve become those things … if no other reason than for the horses.

Shelagh Wulff Wisdom is a hardcore country soul whose life has evolved around ranching, livestock, horses and writing. She lives on a small ranch with her husband south of Douglas and is a dedicated advocate for veterans.

