Wulff Wisdom: All in a dream

I was sitting on the edge of the bed when I woke up at 3:00 a.m. I sat for a moment, realizing that I had been talking to someone. I couldn’t remember who it was or what had been said, but I was aware that my lips were moving and words were spilling out into the darkness.

It took a bit for me to collect my thoughts, and I crawled back under the warm blanket and oddly (for me) fell back asleep. When I woke up two hours later, I remembered who I had been talking to, and what had been said.

My father had been in that dream. I had a conversation with him, something that I often long for, especially when situations are difficult or stressful. The details in the dream were sharply vivid: Dad and I sitting on the deck; Dad with his right leg crossed over his left, leaning against the back of the wooden chair, and stirring his iced tea with that methodical rhythm so familiar in my memories.

Before anyone decides to brand me with a “wacky” tag, let me acknowledge that yes, this was a dream. But history, science, and biblical teachings all acknowledge that messages come to us in dreams. The message that my father relayed to me in that dream was powerful, clear, and pertained specifically to a highly-charged emotional struggle that I have been dealing with for a long time.

So what are dreams? They are thoughts, images and feelings that occur while we sleep. They involve sounds, voices, sensations, secrets, fantasies, and endless experiences. The trouble is it’s hard to find a rhyme or reason for particular dreams.

Some theories suggest that dreams are an attempt by our brain to make sense of what would otherwise be “meaningless stimuli,” or random messages created from another area of the brain. Some theories imply that signals are fired up by the brain, categorizing and organizing bits of thoughts and experiences that may end up as memory.

Regardless, any theory about dreams is that it’s hard to prove or disprove them. The reality is that most likely we’ll never be able to pinpoint the purpose or importance of dreams. That doesn’t mean science won’t stop trying.

As complicated, disjointed and random as dreams can be, they can also be a way of processing challenging emotions. They often mirror emotions that we feel while we are awake. They become like puzzles for us to interpret.

It’s easy to see why one of the most popular studies in universities and research facilities are dream studies. With so much left unknown about the brain and how it operates regardless of being asleep or awake, the findings are as just diverse and random as the dreams our brain conjures up in the middle of the night.

There are several dreams that I dream frequently, and they are consistently the same. A couple of them are awful nightmares, really. But several are very pleasant and reassuring. One dream in particular is a beautiful dream that enables me to wake up to an “all’s right with the world” feeling that I crave. It leaves me with a peace and tranquility that stays with me all day. I hold on to that dream like a drowning man clutches on to a life preserver. The vision involves accurate, specific details: familiar horses—my horses—belly deep in a lush meadow of green grass, warm sunlight pouring over their shiny coats. They are fat and sleek, young and healthy. I am riding my buckskin gelding (Casey Jack) bareback toward them as they all lift their heads and nicker. The grass is brushing against my bare feet. A sweet breeze rifles through feather-like manes and tails. I can feel it, smell it, hear it. Surely that is heaven.

Scripture refers to certain dreams as a way to communicate His messages to people. It also warns against placing too much hope in dreams. In my case, I must admit that there are times I haven’t listened to God, but I always listened to my father.

The dream about my dad has taken over my thoughts for days. When I felt my heart accept the advice and conversation with my dad, peace and acceptance took hold in my world. Maybe that conversation was the only way I was going to accept a specific message from God.

And I am listening.

Shelagh Wulff Wisdom is a hardcore country soul whose life has evolved around ranching, livestock, horses and writing. She lives on a small ranch with her husband south of Douglas and is a dedicated advocate for veterans.

