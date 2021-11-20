Wulff Wisdom: All in the heartbeat of a horse

Working cattle on a half-broke colt out in the hot sun, wind, and dust probably isn’t on top of the “want-to-do” list for most folks. But there are a few, like me, that yearn for those days. It’s the way it makes you feel to be part of something unique, and how the tiredness in your body warms to peaceful satisfaction.

Something transpires that changes everything when you become a devotee of horses. Priorities change their focus. You want to provide everything to that animal that he needs. You start to become a part of that horse at the very same time he starts becoming a part of you.

Magic happens, a partnership is born, and it supersedes everything else. Individual characteristics intertwine to form a delightful tapestry of strength, joy, and harmony. The communication between the two is felt more than heard, and a deep unifying trust develops in one another.

Horses are far from ordinary animals, nor are the people who have chosen to dwell in the distinctive world that revolves around them. Both of you will have your bravery, patience, and loyalty tested. He’ll be honest with you and serve as a reflection of your character. He’ll help you see the things you may not want to know about yourself, but he will be the one thing that is absolutely unfaltering when you find you are at your most fragile.

Horses become our teachers. They teach us to win with humility and lose with dignity. They give us wings, dreams, and high standards. They promote a sense of contentment, confidence, and hope. They are forgiving even when we don’t deserve it. They are our joy and freedom. They teach us benevolence and how to live in the present, especially when you are with them.

Horses also become healers. Recent studies from several institutes, including the Institute of HeartMath explain a type of two-way healing that occurs when we are close to horses. According to researchers, and I quote: “the electromagnetic field projected by the heart of a horse is five times larger than that of a human being (imagine an electromagnetic sphere around the horse) and it can influence straight into our own heart rate. Horses are also likely to have what science has identified as a “coherent” heart rate (heart rate pattern) that explains why we can “feel better” when we’re close to them. Studies have found a coherent heart pattern or HRV to be a solid measure of well-being and consistent with emotional states of calm and joy—that is, we exhibit such patterns when we feel positive emotions.

A coherent heart pattern is indicative of a system that can recover and adjust to stressful situations very efficiently. Often times, we only need to be in a horse’s presence to feel a sense of wellness and peace. In fact, research shows that people experience many physiological benefits while interacting with horses, including lowered blood pressure and heart rate, increased levels of beta-endorphins (neurotransmitters that serve as pain suppressors), decreased stress levels, reduced feelings of anger, hostility, tension and anxiety, improved social functioning; and increased feelings of empowerment, trust, patience and self-efficacy.”

That explains what’s meant when someone says that horses can “feel your fear.” If they can hear a heartbeat from four feet away, they will immediately pick up on that emotion, whether it’s insecurity, frustration, elation, or any myriad of our feelings.

But there comes a time when horses become a heartbreak.

Those who love horses become a band of brothers that celebrate the victories and mourn the losses. In the end, you suddenly realize that you’ve learned nothing, because the real lessons are in the losing. The bond has become so strong that your life feels completely shattered and beyond repair. There remains an abysmal hole inside. You’ve been witness to and part of a partnership that can’t be described in any language other than a heartbeat only heard and felt by that horse.

When that day comes you’ll give him the greatest gift he would ask of you, and set him free. Afterwards, you’ll feel his absence everywhere and look for a sign that he’s still there in some ethereal form. And then you come to realize that he really hasn’t left. His heart is still beating in yours, and you can feel and see him in the most beautiful ways.

Air, food and water are essential for life. But in my world, horses are as well.

Shelagh Wulff Wisdom is a hardcore country soul whose life has evolved around ranching, livestock, horses and writing. She lives on a small ranch with her husband south of Douglas and is a dedicated advocate for veterans.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0