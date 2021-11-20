Wulff Wisdom: All the heartbeat of a horse

I sometimes struggle with columns about veterans. My allegiance to them is deeply anchored and difficult to explain. The truth is, words simply fail me when it comes to my infinite regard, empathy and gratitude for veterans, regardless of classification, physical or mental condition.

America needs to recognize the value veterans bring to our country’s table. Past the uniforms and regulations, their relevance is paramount to society. Beyond the war stories, disabilities, and other challenges, their perspective and influence is the glue that emboldens, inspires, strengthens and diversifies our homeland.

What does being a veteran mean? One percent of the population living in the United States have served, earning and protecting our freedom. It means love of country and service above self. Few commitments measure up to the value of our military veterans.

Aside from the obvious, there’s a lot most Americans don’t consider about veterans. Things like a heart beating beyond its MHR (maximum heart rate) at the sound of a construction site nail gun or exploding fireworks, a popped balloon at a birthday party, a champagne cork blasting from its bottle at a wedding, or a slamming door.

It means swerving around a pothole in the road and flashing back to the vision of craters left by mortars on the battleground. It means recollections of Christmas Day spent sitting in a bar in Saigon, thinking about family celebrating back home without you. It means watching the news and pushing back the guilty feeling for being safe at home and not fighting beside those soldiers in the news clip. It means an aching heart and burning eyes every time a KIA update shows up in a newspaper.

Being a veteran means shaking the hand of a fellow veteran and calling him “brother.” It means buying a red poppy and adding it to the collection of previous years, remembering members you served with and wondering where they are or “if they made it home.” It means standing a bit taller and a little straighter in a military salute as the American flag passes by at the Independence Day Parade, and feeling the pride well up in your chest as the national anthem is played.

For veterans, there are days when memories embrace significant dates and fellow soldiers, and nights when they choose to sleep on the floor. There are days clouded with grief for those lost, and nights when they reach for the phone just to hear an empathetic stranger say “Tell me what’s going on. I’m here to listen to you.”

Being a veteran means to live with the longing to be among other veterans who understand the costs and were still willing to die for one another. It means to recognize another veteran simply by his disciplined walk and the way he talks. In his eyes are loyalty and courage, in his soul is honor, and drumming in his heart is a warrior’s courage.

Military service is a noble cause. It stands on the foundation of integrity, duty, loyalty, respect, and courage. Military service determines who an individual is and defines what they are today. For many, there remains a yearning to serve.

Veterans are a humble, unassuming group. Inside, most are proud as hell that they served in the greatest military force in the world. Would they serve again if they could? Probably, but most say that they wouldn’t give a single penny to do it all over again, yet they have no regrets for doing so, nor would they trade the experience for anything.

Veterans consider their service in the military to be their highest honor. Aware that peace is a precious commodity, regardless of rationale, veterans know the cost of freedom. It’s our obligation to serve our veterans as well as they have served us.

So how do we say thank you? We need to learn what our service members endure during both war and peace, support their families and set an example to others acknowledging those that were part of the strongest military in the world. We should be a voice for veterans, write to government officials calling for action in veteran issues, volunteer as advocates, man support groups, and most importantly — to be there to LISTEN to them.

Freedom and liberty are our most precious privilege. We have those privileges because of our nation’s heartbeat and life blood: our veterans.

Thank you, veterans, not just on Nov. 11, Veterans Day, but EVERY day.

Shelagh Wulff Wisdom is a hardcore country soul whose life has evolved around ranching, livestock, horses and writing. She lives on a small ranch with her husband south of Douglas and is a dedicated advocate for veterans.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0