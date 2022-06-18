Wulff Wisdom: Animal kingdom dads and mashing your own bananas

Another trip around the sun and we once again honor fathers across the nation with backyard barbecues, fishing, new socks, maybe a round of golf, more new socks, gag gifts and cheesy Father’s Day cards.

Dads everywhere deserve more than just one day a year to celebrate their vital contributions to society and family. There’s not a more important job than being a good father, yet their significance goes largely unnoticed.

On Father’s Day, we’ll be among those remembering our fathers, some who have been gone for some time. We’ll share funny stories, special moments and lessons they taught us. There’ll be laughter, tears and some some quiet time reminiscing about our fathers.

Here’s a thought: Consider the fathers of the animal kingdom. Many exemplify what we seek in our own fathers: role model, protector, provider and giver of unconditional love.

Sage, our buckskin stallion, loves all foals. He’s kind and gentle with them; enough so that we entrust the foals with him when we wean every fall. At the present, he is running with one of his progeny, a handsome buttermilk buckskin yearling that we call Sweetwater. They often horse-play with each other; racing, bucking, kicking and whirling. Sage could easily overpower him, but instead, he shows by example. He protects him and shows him all the ropes of real horse life. He’s an exceptionally good father, just as my father was … only with four legs.

One of the most dedicated animal fathers out there is the emperor penguin. When his mate lays her egg, she sets out to sea for two months to feed and restore her nutritional reserves. Dad takes the role of a single father and keeps the egg warm by balancing the egg between his feet and belly. The entire time the female is gone, he doesn’t eat or move and if the chick hatches before its mother’s return, he’ll feed the chick with milk that he produces from his own esophagus. How many fathers have that kind of patience?

Red fox males are doting fathers, roughhousing with their offspring and providing food delivery to the entire den, including their mother. When they get older, he buries food nearby to teach them how to use their sense of smell to seek out their own food and survive on their own. No living permanently in the basement for them.

You probably expected the male gorilla deserving of a mention. He is in charge of a clan that can number up to 30. He’s responsible for finding food for his entire group — a huge responsibility considering one can eat up to 50 pounds of food a day. He dines with the mother of his babies first before allowing the youngsters to join in the meal. He is attentive, loving and gentle, but can be terrifying if he needs to fend off threats including that of other male gorillas attempting to take over the group. He often steps in to settle disagreements between siblings or clan members.

Golden lion tamarin males carry their infants on their backs when the babies turn two weeks old. Dad will hand the babies back to their mother—one at a time—every two to three hours so they can nurse, and then she hands it back to him when they’ve finished. They will ride on their father’s back until they are six or seven weeks old, and when they begin to eat soft food, he peels and mashes bananas to hand-feed them. I don’t know about you, but I had to mash my own bananas.

Certain types of frogs keep their tadpoles in their mouths until the tadpoles can make it on their own. Another type carry their offspring in a pouch on their belly while developing, much like kangaroos or possums. Where did mom go, anyway?

One of my personal favorites are seahorses. They are the only species known for male pregnancy. Seahorse moms deposit eggs into the male’s pouch, and he fertilizes and incubates them for 45 days. The babies are born very tiny, perfectly formed, and ready to swim. If you’ve ever watched a seahorse give birth, it’s kind of hard not to giggle. He has contractions, then the baby seahorses shoot out, swim around and hook onto him. It’s like he can’t ever get rid of them.

Fathers of all species possess diverse and unique qualities that make them special in very different ways. So here’s a salute to all fathers, regardless of how many legs they have — or even if they only have a tail.

Shelagh Wulff Wisdom is a hardcore country soul whose life has evolved around ranching, livestock, horses and writing. She lives on a small ranch with her husband south of Douglas and is a dedicated advocate for veterans.

