Wulff Wisdom: Badgered in a sand draw standoff

We glared at each other: motionless and unblinking. My horse stood spraddled, sweating and quivering. His ears twitched, and he squatted, poised and ready to explode into a bronc-rider’s worst nightmare.
It had all started out innocently enough. I was out checking water gap fences following a heavy rain. We made a sharp turn in a deep-cut sand draw, when suddenly, something that looked like a crumpled-up fuzzy carpet skidded off the ledge amid a cloud of dust, dirt clods, loud hissing and deep-throated growling.
Startled, my horse vaulted forward and went into a tailspin. He tired quickly in the deep, heavy sand, but we had nowhere to escape. The sides of the draw were high and vertical, the barbed wire water gap blocked one end and the other was blocked by a huge badger that apparently started the day off on the wrong side of the bed.
Badgers aren’t known for their cheerful personalities, and their territorial display can be terrifying. They try to avoid humans but are more willing and efficient than most wildlife species to defend themselves if threatened, provoked, or cornered.
Once committed to an attack they are quite enthusiastic and will do as much damage as possible. They are insanely quick and powerful. This one had catapulted himself from the ledge of the draw and took his stand in the opening of his den. He hissed and growled fiercely at every slight movement.
My dilemma was sweet talking him into allowing us out of the corner. His mission was to convince us that we had infringed his territory. I fully expected my horse to detonate and I didn’t feel very comfortable getting dumped off ten feet away from a badger, so it became a sand draw standoff.
The outcome depended a lot on how long my horse would stay frozen and what was going to happen when he decided to make a break for it.
The “crumpled, fuzzy carpet” wrapped around a three-and-a-half foot long 30 pound powerhouse with long, sharp teeth, wicked claws, formidable legs and a really bad attitude made a pretty good barrier to a space about eight feet across. So we stared at each other…for a long, long time.
After awhile I tried my best badger-talk.
Like most men he didn’t want to listen and eventually backed slowly into the dark recesses of his den, after a few warning shots throwing dirt, faking a charge, hissing, and backing it up with another intimidating roar. When he disappeared, I convinced my horse to high-tail it past the den, but not without sacrificing half my leg to the shale on the draw’s wall. I looked back and saw a furry projectile launched and sprinting after us like a heat-seeking missile. After a short distance he decided his mission was accomplished, and was throwing his head around like he’d really shown us who was boss.
And actually, he had.
I thought about a friend of mine that claimed to have a badger living in his back yard. He said he put food out for it sometimes and it got so that the badger would do a kind of “happy dance” when he saw him coming with some of his favorite treats like eggs, carrots, cantaloupe, lunch meat, and dog food. He named the badger “Grumby” for “grumpy badger” and claims that they had a “relationship.”
My experiences with badgers hasn’t especially endeared them to me. Enter “Google Search.” Wow! It seems that perhaps most of us have underestimated them. The experts claim that badgers are clean, and make special “latrines” a distance away from their den.
They produce two to five cubs in the spring, and nurse them for 5-6 weeks, and then teach them to hunt on their own. They change their grass bedding almost daily. (Imagine Susie Homemaker badger.) They’ve been known to hunt and interact with coyotes and fox.
They do actually play. They don’t see particularly well, but their sense of smell is very good—something like 800 times more effective than that of humans. I would assume that most of their environmental information is received through their nose.
Remarkably, badgers have an extensive vocabulary. Other than growling and hissing, they chitter, chuckle and cluck. With that said, there must be some days that badgers wake up with a joyful spirit.