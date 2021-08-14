Wulff Wisdom: Badgered in a sand draw standoff

And actually, he had.

I thought about a friend of mine that claimed to have a badger living in his back yard. He said he put food out for it sometimes and it got so that the badger would do a kind of “happy dance” when he saw him coming with some of his favorite treats like eggs, carrots, cantaloupe, lunch meat, and dog food. He named the badger “Grumby” for “grumpy badger” and claims that they had a “relationship.”

My experiences with badgers hasn’t especially endeared them to me. Enter “Google Search.” Wow! It seems that perhaps most of us have underestimated them. The experts claim that badgers are clean, and make special “latrines” a distance away from their den.

They produce two to five cubs in the spring, and nurse them for 5-6 weeks, and then teach them to hunt on their own. They change their grass bedding almost daily. (Imagine Susie Homemaker badger.) They’ve been known to hunt and interact with coyotes and fox.

They do actually play. They don’t see particularly well, but their sense of smell is very good—something like 800 times more effective than that of humans. I would assume that most of their environmental information is received through their nose.