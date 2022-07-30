Wulff Wisdom: Bittersweet buckskin moments

It was a bittersweet moment. Richard and I looked at each other and turned away to avoid showing our tears and hearing the tightness of our voices as we tried to squeeze out a few pragmatic words.

It never gets easier watching a stock trailer loaded with precious cargo rattle up the road and disappear around the curve at the top of the hill with a trail of dust billowing behind. When the calls from the animals come drifting back to my ears, my stomach sinks, my eyes burn and my heart pounds. It doesn’t matter that I’ve done this a thousand times. It always leaves me feeling sad.

When you invest your time, money and passion into something that’s important to you, you stop worrying about profit and hope that whatever is in that trailer unloads somewhere a little bit special; a place where they will be treated well, hopefully loved and appreciated. Especially when it comes to our horses.

We want to see the horses we raise competing in the arena, on the polo field or working on the ranch. It’s a moment of pride, and it feels the same as when kids go off to college, walk down the aisle or join the military. The future is there, but you never know where or how it will end up.

Richard spent most of his life finding outstanding polo pony prospects, then training or fine-tuning and turning them around to make a ridiculous profit selling them to polo players. He is respected and well known for his ability to match horses with riders, correct any mistakes and groom players and their mounts into top competitors. He played polo professionally for nineteen years all over the world with celebrities, royals and champions.

When he moved back home to Wyoming in 2013, his life had changed. Parkinson’s disease had settled in, and he was forced to retire. But he was far from done. He joined me in my lifelong passion: raising a few good cattle, sheep and horses, with an emphasis the horses. We focus on quality versus quantity. We’re selective about prospective buyers.

These days we are stiff and gimpy, unable to meet the physical demands that training entails. We look for help from trainers that use, understand or want to learn Richard’s methods of natural and instinctive equine behavior. We do all we can to ensure desirability in our horses: credible character, athleticism, versatility, conformation and disposition. It’s a big deal to us.

Last week we sent a yearling buckskin stallion off to Sweetwater, Texas with a calf roper that competed the day before at Cheyenne Frontier Days. Shawn is an eleven-year Navy veteran who’d served in Kuwait and Afghanistan and is an incredible roper and trainer. A few years back he brought two rope horses from Texas and spent the summer with us. Evenings were spent in our arena turning calves out for him to rope. He calls us his “Wyoming parents.” He seldom speaks of his honorable service, but when it comes to good horses, he’ll go on all day. He was impressed with Sage, our buckskin stallion. He wanted one just like him.

He consigned a mare and put in an order for a buckskin colt. Sure enough, he got exactly that. The foal was precisely what we breed for. We called him Sweetwater to remind us on the daily that he wouldn’t be staying. We turned him out with his daddy at weaning, giving Sweetwater a kind, playful, protective role model to learn from.

We spent a few cold winter days and hot summer evenings working with Sweetwater, but it didn’t seem anything like work. He was as special as they come. We all had waited a long time for this colt, and he’s a credit to his bloodlines. In Shawn’s hands, we know he’ll have nothing but the best his entire lifetime. Sweetwater will do us proud.

But that day a big part of us was loaded up with him. It was tough.

It was tough for Sage, too. Somehow he knew Sweetwater was special. As the trailer rolled past the arena heading for Texas, Sage ran after him on the arena side, neighing. Sweetwater answered. For three days Sage stood in the corner of the arena watching and waiting for him to come back.

Sure, it’s tough, but it’s worth it, and tomorrow will bring a new day and more bittersweet buckskin moments.