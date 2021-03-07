Wulff Wisdom: Blue sky and crested feather helmets

One spring day years ago, I stepped out my back door and was startled by an explosion of blue. Bluebirds — what seemed liked hundreds! They blasted up from the yard where they had been foraging, and settled in a chirping, disorderly throng.
I stood frozen, mesmerized by the striking blue color of the birds as they fluffed feathers, jumped from branch to branch, and flapped their wings in annoyance. I had interrupted their dinner party.
The sight of the bluebirds, on a day when I needed some blue sky joy, had airlifted me to a bright blue wave of optimism.
Before that day, I had seen a few bluebirds, randomly sweeping from the sky, landing on a post, wire or branch. It made me stop and ponder on the significance of a simple bird and the impact it has on one’s senses in so many ways.
It’s like pieces of the sky that fall to remind you of the stunning beauty all around us, found in nature and gifted to us by the now-and-then sightings that strike us with little moments of sweetness and peace. Years ago, I was thrilled to find a blue jay at my bird feeder. It was only around for a few days. The following year it appeared again.
Last fall, I was watching the frenzied little flock of sparrows swoop down to the bird feeder and proceed with the bustle of their daily feed. There, among them, was a splash of blue, white and black. “My” blue jay was back!
Why this makes me happy, I’ll never understand.
This time it proved to be a different scenario. The blue jay stayed much longer, and each morning it would be perched on a branch near the bird feeder. When I would step out on the deck with my morning coffee, the jay would make it clear that there was nothing in the bird feeder, and cocked his head at me as if to say “Yes, I’m talking to you and I’m hungry!”
About six weeks later, the jay decided he was lonely for one of his kind, and showed up with another jay. I was captivated and learned a lot about these amusing, raffish birds. Over the next couple of months, the accumulation grew to seven.
I admit that there is way too much time spent watching the blue jays. I love their jaunty attitudes and roguish personalities. It’s amazing how many vocalizations they make: loud jeers, whistled notes, gurgling-type sounds, and a whole conglomeration of quiet- like liquid notes, clicks, chucks, whines, and whimpers. I learned that those are called “whisper songs,” and they are charming, to say the least.
They’re phenomenally smart, store food, use “tools” (and their feet) to perform tasks, mate for life, and group together in a gang to drive away cats, raccoons, and other predators.
I wondered where my jays were storing the goodies we put out for them, and watched the other day as a flicker found their hiding spot and proceeded to ransack the entire stockpile, while the jays all sat, obviously disgruntled, in the tree watching their hard work being ingested by a marauder. Yet they made no attempt to stop the flicker. Some say that jays are bullies, but I disagree. Sparrows, doves, and a fortuitous blue parakeet that had escaped from somewhere, share the feeder and the birdbath with few squabbles.
I posted things about the blue jays, and my bird-feeding neighbors have been trying to tempt them to their feeders, too. They’ve not been successful, and we shoot friendly fire between us about “my” blue jays. I tell them that I have the “secrets” to keeping them here, and I’m not sharing. They’ve been studying up on what entices blue jays to their feeders, and haven’t figured it out yet.
I taunt my neighbors, and continue to cater to my blue jays — my pieces of blue sky in crested feathered helmets.
Shelagh Wulff Wisdom is a hard-core country soul whose life has evolved around ranching, livestock, horses and writing. She lives on a small ranch with her husband south of Douglas and is a dedicated advocate for veterans.