Wulff Wisdom: Blue sky and crested feather helmets

Why this makes me happy, I’ll never understand.

This time it proved to be a different scenario. The blue jay stayed much longer, and each morning it would be perched on a branch near the bird feeder. When I would step out on the deck with my morning coffee, the jay would make it clear that there was nothing in the bird feeder, and cocked his head at me as if to say “Yes, I’m talking to you and I’m hungry!”

About six weeks later, the jay decided he was lonely for one of his kind, and showed up with another jay. I was captivated and learned a lot about these amusing, raffish birds. Over the next couple of months, the accumulation grew to seven.

I admit that there is way too much time spent watching the blue jays. I love their jaunty attitudes and roguish personalities. It’s amazing how many vocalizations they make: loud jeers, whistled notes, gurgling-type sounds, and a whole conglomeration of quiet- like liquid notes, clicks, chucks, whines, and whimpers. I learned that those are called “whisper songs,” and they are charming, to say the least.

They’re phenomenally smart, store food, use “tools” (and their feet) to perform tasks, mate for life, and group together in a gang to drive away cats, raccoons, and other predators.