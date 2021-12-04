Wulff Wisdom: Brushstrokes in the air

I caught it drifting faintly across an autumn breeze dappled with gold leaves tumbling gently down from the trees. A tune — a sweet, simple melody carried over the soft waves of air. I closed my eyes, lifting my face to the sun, and felt the soft brushes of peace pour over me like silken rain.

Music. It’s all around us in hundreds of forms and styles. Consider the many intricacies and complicated elements that come together to produce a single piece of music, and how such a complex gift is presented with the simple punch of a button or the turn of a knob.

Although I seek the quiet more than having the air filled up with noise in one form or another, I must profess my love for music. Music is an art form that can make you cry, sing, dance, laugh, or at it’s worst, cringe or feel annoyed and irritated. Music surrounds us in hundreds of different genres and sub-genres, with over 1,300 music genres known throughout the world.

The seven elements that weave together the tapestry of music are melody, harmony, rhythm, dynamics, tone color, texture, and form. A person can’t help but appreciate the different contents of the elements themselves in the diverse creation of music. It’s almost the same description when talking of art, like as in paintings or drawings.

Music of all genres is rich in tradition and the reasons why people composed the music the way they did, and why certain instruments are used in certain genres and how those instruments supplement the artists. It’s a fascinating mix of history, development, life stories, and expression: an art of sound that can express ideas through elements of harmony, rhythm and melody. It comes in a bewildering profusion of styles, and spurs a multitude of emotions. Music is culture, identity, invention and belonging. It can move us and soothe us. It tells a story, or relives life’s special moments, tragedy, joy, and self-expression. It affects our very mood and can inspire, lift, and stimulate us. It’s a magic potion for the heart and soul.

I’m a bit picky when it comes to music. Don’t get me wrong, because I truly appreciate and recognize talent regardless of the genre or style. It doesn’t mean that I prefer it or even like it a little. It simply means that I understand the talent, time, effort, learning and practice that it takes to develop an eye and an ear for music and then apply it to the actual production of it. (Years of piano and flute lessons, participating in school productions and competitions and appearing in a few stellar performances validates my knowledge in that subject.)

In my mind and without meaning to offend, rap seems like a babbling of random thoughts that go nowhere and mean nothing. It creates an ear infection of irrational ramblings spewed out in the most obnoxious fashion possible. Jazz doesn’t seem to have a specific goal, either. It seems to have no pre-determined cadence or specific message, but rambles around through notes and wandering chords.

Oddly enough, I enjoy a bit of reggae, and I love “island music” with its happy beachy vibes and toes-in-the-sand beat. Heavy metal sounds exactly what its name implies.

My favorite is country, not the old twangy stuff or “my dog died and my wife left with my best friend” songs. I prefer contemporary country that has the influence of working-class good ol’ boys that love their beer, America, friends, family, and faith. They often have a great play on words, which I love. The rusty, “sing it at the campfire” cowboy songs played with just a guitar and the gruff, smokey voice of those that live it touch my soul: songs about horses, cattle, legends, and life on the range is my heartbeat.

Everything that comprises music is made of countless components. Magic happens when all those ingredients are poured into an enigmatic mixing bowl and blended, then baked to perfection in a rich, tasty concoction. Maybe music could be described as recipes of sound.

I like to think of music as art for your ears. It’s like a painting, only with melodious notes. I love the “watercolor” music with airy, soft and simple strokes. And, much like a painting or drawing, it pulls you to a quiet peace of mind with harmony and colors that make the world a beautiful place.

Shelagh Wulff Wisdom is a hardcore country soul whose life has evolved around ranching, livestock, horses and writing. She lives on a small ranch with her husband south of Douglas and is a dedicated advocate for veterans.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0