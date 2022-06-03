Wulff Wisdom: But then there are trees

All of nature speaks to us. Do we always listen? No. Do we always know what’s being said? Again, no. Do we learn anything from nature? Maybe. Animals? Sometimes.

It’s more difficult for some folks, but to others it comes natural. The world around us is filled with so much noise, and so many people talking to us and at us! We scarcely can take it all in.

Animals make noise, too, and their voices are one way they speak to us. But they also speak through body language and actions. Animals possess the unique gift of sensing our emotions. It can be downright scary sometimes, but in a good way if you’re open to it. Humans are deemed superior in intelligence, but I sometimes wonder if the complicated wiring in a human’s brain gets so tangled up in “book learnin’” that common sense floats right out the window.

When I say that nature speaks to us, an example might be a flower that draws you to it in some way: color, fragrance, location, a number of things. Rocks draw us to them for different reasons as well, like trucks, barns, animals, sometimes people.

But then there are trees.

Throughout my life, I never passed up an opportunity to ride, especially in the mountains. I looked forward to it most of all in the fall, when I could drink in the changing colors in the prettiest country in Wyoming. Gathering cattle for different ranches that summered cattle on the mountain was my ticket to a spectacular, fulfilling day and something I looked forward to all year. Little did I realize that this particular day would be the last time I would help gather cattle on the mountain.

That day, around mid-day, I pushed a small group of pairs out from the timber onto a little mountain meadow, and spotted a little lone aspen tree standing out a few yards from a dense stand of trees. A large rounded boulder was nestled right next to the tree, and it looked like a good place to give my horse and the cattle a little break. I pulled a sandwich and a bottle of water from my saddlebag and sat on the boulder, leaning against the tree.

A soft breeze swept through the grass and ruffled fingers through the aspen leaves, sending a few rounded leaves fluttering down in a shower of gold. I looked up through the leaves and branches and noticed some strange indentations on the tree trunk higher up. I stood on the rock to see what it was, and found letters crudely carved about eight feet above ground. Carved deeply into the trunk was: “TGP 1903 GS.”

Whatever the letters stood for might be fascinating in itself, but looking further up, I found a scar mark around the entire circumference of the tree. It looked like maybe something had been tied there and left an indentation around an inch wide. Maybe a horse had been tied there; maybe a tent rope. Who knows?

There would be nobody around to tell the story about the tree. Different scenarios and situations tumbled around in my head through the rest of that gather. I found myself looking closely at trees in search of other carvings, knowing that the little aspen would be unique on its own because of the scars and the marks it bore.

Eventually, my thoughts funneled into the startling uniqueness of trees: how each and every single one are different and similar in many ways to humans. They struggle through diseases, become old or sick, get parasites, infections, and worms. They endure different seasons, are subject to drought, floods, and fires. Trees have their seasons of strength and good health, and they get tumors, wounds, breaks, and -- like the little aspen -- become scarred.

Fortunately, imperfections in trees makes them all the more desirable. Like humans and snowflakes, there are no two exactly the same. But trees that are distorted, deformed, unsightly, malformed, or even grotesque are most desirable. Humans? Not so much.

There doesn’t seem to be so much emotional thought about a tree. It’s simply allowed to be what it is regardless of color, shape, age, size, or characteristics.

What a world we would have if we could look at one another as if we were trees -- appreciating each and every one -- just the way they are.

Shelagh Wulff Wisdom is a hardcore country soul whose life has evolved around ranching, livestock, horses and writing. She lives on a small ranch with her husband south of Douglas and is a dedicated advocate for veterans.

