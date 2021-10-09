Wulff Wisdom: Calibrating roadkill encounters

Apparently, this presenter was going to make his class something to remember. His point? Never swerve, slam on your brakes, or do anything to avoid hitting a deer or any other animal that is standing on the road ahead of you. He claimed it was safer to just hit the animal.

He probably didn’t take in to consideration those of us that are animal lovers, or have a slight aversion to wrecking a perfectly good vehicle. He most likely had never experienced time after time the antelope that like to race your pickup and — every single time — cross the road right in front of you at full speed. But if his sole purpose was to burn on our brains the words “HIT THE DAMN DEER!” he was highly successful, because that happened over thirty years ago, and every time I see a critter on the side of the highway, whether dead or alive, I can hear him forcefully shout out those words.