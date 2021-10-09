Wulff Wisdom: Calibrating roadkill encounters

“HIT THE DAMN DEER!”
Two clenched fists pounded the wooden podium. The sound imploded in tandem with the words that shot out like artillery fire. The volley ricocheted from wall to wall over the heads of more than twenty startled individuals who reacted with a wide range of responses that quickly fell into stunned silence.
I imagine that some ducked. I sure did. Several had cursed or jumped to their feet. A few yelped. Someone directly behind me knocked their coffee mug full of hot coffee into the aisle and someone’s pink frosted donut (with sprinkles) rolled across the front of the classroom leaving a little trail of colorful confetti. I’m reasonably sure that this event was the onset of my atrial fibrillation.
The velocity of those four words seemed oddly out of character for the mousey, unimposing fellow that stood awkwardly in front of the classroom. His face was red and shiny from the volume of his opening statement and the exertion expended to drive the message home. It definitely got everyone’s attention.
As state employees working for the Department of Family Services, we were required to attend annual certification classes in order to use state vehicles for work. These classes always proved to be wickedly boring, and the subject material was the same year after year. The only highlight was old coffee and stale donuts. The material was generally covered quickly and the class was always dismissed early. That was a plus for those required to travel for another session that they had previously attended over the last ten years.
Apparently, this presenter was going to make his class something to remember. His point? Never swerve, slam on your brakes, or do anything to avoid hitting a deer or any other animal that is standing on the road ahead of you. He claimed it was safer to just hit the animal.
He probably didn’t take in to consideration those of us that are animal lovers, or have a slight aversion to wrecking a perfectly good vehicle. He most likely had never experienced time after time the antelope that like to race your pickup and — every single time — cross the road right in front of you at full speed. But if his sole purpose was to burn on our brains the words “HIT THE DAMN DEER!” he was highly successful, because that happened over thirty years ago, and every time I see a critter on the side of the highway, whether dead or alive, I can hear him forcefully shout out those words.
The state of Wyoming averages about 6,000 vehicle-versus-game animal encounters per year. The majority of these are deer, elk, moose and antelope. Parallel to the subject, Wyoming passed a bill effective July 1, 2021, allowing for the salvage of road-kill carcasses. There are reasonable restrictions in the process. First, you need to contact the Wyoming Game and Fish Department for a special certificate. The entire carcass, especially the brain and spinal column, must be collected to reduce the spread of Chronic Wasting Disease. It’s not legal to chop off a quarter or the back straps and leave the rest. Some species are off limits as well: mountain goats, bighorn sheep, wolves (within any area of Wyoming where they are classified as trophy game), grizzly bears, and species covered under the federal Migratory Bird Treaty Act and federal Threatened or Endangered Species Act.
We often encounter deer or antelope crossing the road at our place, and if we accidentally hit one (or it hit us), we would certainly consider inviting it for supper. We raise beef, but I’m incapable of eating anything that I knew personally, so I have to leave that to those that don’t know its name, or where it liked to be scratched, and that it loved cherry sour candy and watermelon. Being that we seldom give names to our wildlife, roadkill could be an option.
Authorized roadkill harvesting has failed several times in past Wyoming legislation, mostly out of concern that people might take advantage of the system and intentionally strike trophy animals, take illegal game, or provide cover for poachers.
But just in case, the ranch is considering grill guards for the pickups. We never know when one of the speed goats will cross the road right in front of us. They don’t always calibrate their speedometer to ours. Sometimes the dust can get so thick you can’t see a thing, and you just have to hit the damn deer.
Shelagh Wulff Wisdom is a hardcore country soul whose life has evolved around ranching, livestock, horses and writing. She lives on a small ranch with her husband south of Douglas and is a dedicated advocate for veterans.