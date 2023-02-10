It started out as a simple weekend. We had envisioned filling the livestock up with extra feed and riding out a storm predicted for the weekend. I planned to catch up on some veterans’ projects, and Richard was going to do some sorting through old paperwork that he’s had stacked up for a few years. We looked forward to a short visit from Richard’s daughter, Shannon, with a progress report about her wedding plans, and hoped we could all sit and enjoy a relaxing dinner and get caught up on all the news.

When Shannon arrived, it was the usual chaos and flurry of excitement that happens with our two dogs, company, and three visiting dogs. Our dogs loudly announced the arrival of company, barking and jumping around in normal misbehavior, greeting the “guests” and making sure they all knew whose house and yard they would be playing in. And of course, with four males and one female, it was an absolute pee-fest for the first couple of hours.

Dogs. What can we say about these furry, four-legged characters that usually would rather spend time with their human counter-parts than any other animal? They mean a great deal to us and become such beloved companions we are reduced to tears and the beating of our chests when we lose one. They understand us better than anyone, resting their heads with soulful eyes looking into ours when we feel sad, asking no questions, curling up close to be near when we are ill, rejoicing with us when we are happy and excited, and always demonstrating their willingness to participate in everything we do, except vacuuming.

So imagine if you will, the combination of one aged miniature Schnauzer with cataracts and hearing loss; an arthritic red heeler/border collie that behaves more like a giant bottle rocket than dog; a sweet dispositioned Cavalier (with a missing foot); a blue heeler that has to be everywhere at once; and a young Belgian Malinois that…well, let’s just say, “hard to describe.”

If you know anything about Belgian Malinois, you know that they are unique in intelligence and appearance. They’re the high performance dogs most often sought out by military and law enforcement. They are wickedly athletic, unbelievably intelligent, extremely demanding - and they never sleep.

“Riot,” as she is called, has potential to be the family celebrity. She’s slated for professional scent dog training. After she “graduates”

she could be used to search for whatever she is introduced to and locate that person/item or substance. Riot could actually achieve a legitimate canine career. She exceeds at whatever she’s set to do.

All of our dogs are lovable, entertaining, loyal, and the greatest of companions. They really do have their individual jobs. But whatever their purpose, they love to please and all they ask in return is to be with us and to participate in whatever we are doing. It’s never allowed that one go into another room without the dogs going, too, and that includes the bathroom. There’s no privacy and there are no secrets.

And, if we’re gone from the house for mere minutes, upon our return the enthusiastic greeting is just the same as if we’ve been gone for a week.

We expect a certain amount of high jinx when our dogs get together. It’s like when close cousins come to visit. This particular weekend topped the all-time high of canine capers:

1) Dog found the lowest corner of the front yard fence, jumped over it, and went exploring

2) Dog discovered how to open the kennel door

3) Dog discovered that jumping into a lawn chair first aids greatly in accomplishing a back-yard escape

4) Dog jumped on mudroom counter and disassembled cactus garden

5) Dog discovered cat food on mudroom counter and devoured it, including part of the sack

6) Dog jumped on kitchen table and devoured an entire loaf of banana bread, including foil

7) Dog broke a “vintage” porcelain bowl (an heirloom)

8) Dog ate box of Kleenex

9) Dog found a porcupine (three hours to pull all the quills out of dog’s muzzle)

10) Dog found a skunk to play with (two hours to bathe away the stench)

How can five dogs get into such mischief, you might ask? To be honest with you, they can’t.

All it took was one dog, not a combination of the five. As I said, Riot exceeds at whatever she’s set to do. She’s an overachiever.