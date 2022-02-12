Wulff Wisdom: Carried by a country road

A few weeks ago I gave in to temptation and responded to a Facebook app that had a simple five-question quiz called “What is your country song?” Curiosity overrode common sense and I took the quiz after checking to make sure it didn’t ask for any personal data.

I was surprised at the accuracy of the answer: “Take Me Home, Country Roads.” The John Denver song had always been a favorite. I could feel yearning in the words for the simplicity and peace found along America’s old country roads.

Responding to the app took me back years ago to an anxiety-laden time when a country road led me to a place of peace and comfort. My fear and unanswered questions had consumed my thoughts and emotions, so I did what I always did to escape those feelings. I saddled up my horse, and I rode.

The memory is vivid and indelible. It was a late Monday afternoon, and I was scheduled for total hip replacement surgery the following day. Four months after that, I would be scheduled for a second hip replacement. I was only 35 years old — too young for hip replacements in a normal situation, but this wasn’t a normal situation.

Riding itself was comfortable, but saddling up, mounting, and (especially) dismounting was excruciating. I had been having difficulty balancing when I roped, and I constantly limped.

Eventually, a team roping wreck that left me with a broken pelvis revealed that I had been born with a congenital birth defect, and my lifestyle added to the damage. Things went downhill swiftly from there.

My horses have always been my source of strength, and in my search for calm and peace, I rode. This early autumn day was tranquil and warm. The sun soothed my back, and my anxiety began to melt away in the rugged beauty that is Wyoming’s nature.

I passed by a familiar two-track road that suddenly looked different from how I remembered it. With the sun dropping down behind the purple mountain range to the west, its golden rays gilded orchard grass and sunflowers skirting the road. I stopped, lured by the bejeweled road, and turned my horse to follow the beckoning path.

Nighthawks soon appeared, swooping and feasting on the flying insects disturbed by our passing. They whistled and clicked to each other, looping down almost within reach. Further on down the road a little red fox appeared, trotting on one track close to the grass, fur gleaming warmly like burnished copper. The rhythmic beat of my horse’s hooves matched the cadence of my heartbeat.

How often do we overlook the dirt roads that lace the grasslands, mountains, and rolling hills? How often have we felt the freedom of sailing down those country roads of our youth in our rusty, dented and dusty old pickups with the windows rolled down and an arm out the window to cut the air with outstretched hand? When did we stop traveling those roads with radio on, playing our favorite songs, jumping out to dance in the middle of nowhere?

Where are the days of barefoot walks in denim jeans, and where carefree thoughts and dreams of tomorrow ended the day. When did we stop drinking in the hum of crickets and sleepy songs of the birds as they settle for the night?

Those are the places where freedom truly reigns. We watch the changes that one season after another bring; taste the soft laciness of snowflakes, watch autumn leaves chase one another down a country lane, or look up at the sound of sand cranes drifting in the endless blue sky.

The lights of the city can’t keep the stars from shining brightly. We find inspiration and hope, and remember when life seemed so much kinder.

Even now, as time marches forward and gradually takes over, those country roads are just as precious—maybe more so. I can still travel some of those sacred, secluded country roads when things get too complicated and hard to handle. I can walk, drive, or ride … or close my eyes and dream.

Soon I’m there where I want to be, carried by a country road, back to those days when I felt independent, wild and strong, where life was fancy-free and magical.

In those cherished moments, in whatever form they take, I find the truth in the words of that song, because those country roads always take me back home.

Shelagh Wulff Wisdom is a hardcore country soul whose life has evolved around ranching, livestock, horses and writing. She lives on a small ranch with her husband south of Douglas and is a dedicated advocate for veterans.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0