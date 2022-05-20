Wulff Wisdom: Choose to stand for something

On Monday, May 30, will you stop whatever you’re doing at 3 p.m., and pause in silence and remembrance?

Maybe you’re asking “Why? What am I supposed to remember?”

What will you be doing that Monday? Will you be planning a family gathering or outdoor activities? In some places, the day signifies the opening of recreational areas, parks, and sporting events. For some, it might just be a day off work. But May 30 is Memorial Day, a day to remember those unable to join us for a day of fishing, camping, or the family reunion.

It’s not just the traditional beginning of the summer season, as the general public believes. It’s a special day set aside to remember those who are no longer among us to return a smile, hug, handshake, or salute. This day is set aside to remember the American troops who died on the battlefield and returned home under a flag-draped coffin.

The lesson of this century has been taught by the thousands of heroes lying buried in cemeteries throughout America. It’s a lesson about their bold, honorable love for our homeland and the willingness to do anything for her. These are the soldiers that loved with the wild courage of youth; wounded perhaps, but serving with honor and bravery. The unexpected element of tenderness may present as well, like that depicted in the statue “The Three Soldiers” at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. The three soldiers presented are exhausted, ragged and worn. They are walking closely together, on guard, looking ahead with intense diligence. Each soldier is touching another in affirmation, encouraging and supporting one other in silent, resigned boldness.

The poignant memorial represents the way soldiers rely on each other, and not on us. They ignore the skepticism of those who refuse to understand or value the price of freedom. They know the frailty of peace and the constant vigilance it requires. They choose faithfulness and they choose to answer the call of duty. They choose to stand for something, and sometimes they die.

In 1866, in the wake of the Civil War, the holiday was instituted and known as Decoration Day; a day to remember both Union and Confederate soldiers alike. By the 1880s, the holiday officially became known as Memorial Day. In 1971 a federal mandate was set to observe Memorial Day on the last Monday of May. In 2000, the National Moment of Remembrance Act was signed into law stating that Americans should pause at 3 p.m. each Memorial Day and take a moment to remember the fallen.

Memorial Day is a federal holiday set aside to remember and honor those who died while serving in the country’s armed forces. These were our country’s sons, fathers, brothers, husbands, boyfriends, friends, acquaintances and relatives. Soldiers fortunate enough to return home remember their fallen brothers. Many relive daily the last time they stood beside them in battle, comforting them as they died, making promises they knew they couldn’t keep, and trying to administer to them the best that they could.

It’s a red-white-and-blue day to pay tribute. It’s equally important that we keep their memories alive all year, every day, and never forget the sacrifices made by these noble heroes.

As Americans, we should follow the example set by the courageous military members and veterans, and honor those who have died in the name of our country. Fly your American flag at half-staff and be thankful

for our liberty and freedom. Most of all, be grateful to live in the USA.

Never forget the sacrifices made by those that gave their lives. It’s because of their selfless act that Americans enjoy liberty and freedom as no other country can.

Well-known counselor Craig D. Lounsbrough said: “I must confess that I have never found myself standing at some terribly critical juncture where I had to trade my life to insure your liberties. But there have been untold millions who found themselves standing on battlefields strewn with unimaginable horrors who had to face that very choice. And although words fall miserably short in framing a heart overflowing with appreciation, I want to thank those who at those moments and in those places decided to hand me my liberty through the sacrifice of their lives.”

May each and every one of us do the same.

Shelagh Wulff Wisdom is a hardcore country soul whose life has evolved around ranching, livestock, horses and writing. She lives on a small ranch with her husband south of Douglas and is a dedicated advocate for veterans.

