Wulff Wisdom: Confirmation on the wings of an eagle

Early on a quiet Thursday morning, I sat on the deck in my favorite chair and watched the birds bicker over the freshly-filled bird feeder. The air was cool and fresh, and warm rays of the rising sun threw soft, creamy light across the pastures and up the eastern slopes of the mountains to the south.

To the west, I heard the rhythmic "ca-rump, ca-rump, ca-rump" of a growling swather as it cut alfalfa along the river. The neighbor’s rooster crowed his usual good morning. The new day was strolling in and whispering of impending autumn.

As I gazed across the lavender tinted sagebrush and yellowed meadow, something caught the corner of my eye and darted front and center. I heard a soft, rapid whirring and peered directly into the face of a tiny hummingbird that dangled briefly about two feet from my face. It cocked its head and looked directly at me, then spun off into the trees near the deck. It had been years since I had seen a hummingbird, even though every spring and summer I provide a plethora of flowers in hopes of drawing some in.

The little hummingbird was a sweet, pleasant surprise, because it had appeared on my late husband’s birth date, which was also our wedding anniversary. I think that George wants to remind me that he’s still around.

I don’t know how to explain these kind of things. They seem to happen on certain days when I really need a serendipitous encounter. It might be when I’m faced with a tough decision, or it might be on a day -- like this day-- when I’m immersed in a daydream and realize my inner calendar has check marked an anniversary of significance.

There have been times when I have been completely overwhelmed and feeling helpless over a sticky situation. I spend time in prayer, but still, there may be nights without sleep, days when I can’t eat, a week or more with a stiff neck or back pain, compounded with a heavy heart. I try to bear the burden silently, ignoring my own advice of “You really should talk to someone.” It can feel worse than losing someone you love deeply. But when I am at the lowest point, broken and past all tears, I’ll witness a bald eagle emerge from the wide open sky. He may circle and drift on the sweeping air currents, and peer down at me with tilted head as he sails slowly above and over me. I look up, spellbound at the majesty and power and he seems to be saying “It’s all going to work out just fine.”

I think of my father whenever I see a bald eagle. On the day he passed away, I remember that morning sitting at his bedside. I held his hand and whispered to him that it was okay to let go, that he could fly with the eagles, and it was okay to go. And he did. Ever since, an eagle appears when I am seeking strength and courage … and every time I find it.

There are countless nuances that materialize when they are most needed. I can’t justify nor demystify them. I can only interpret what I feel and reflect on what I need, and embrace the inexplicable healing that comes from those tokens of confirmation.

Many others experience similar interactions. They can appear as feathers, coins, or pebbles in odd places. It might be a tiny pink seashell in the middle of a hayfield where one wonders where it came from. They appear as peculiar flowers, sounds, dragonflies or butterflies in unfamiliar places; the sudden presence of a familiar scent, the touch of your dog’s paw on your shoulder, your horse’s head pressed quietly and gently to your chest; a note hidden away and suddenly randomly showing up as if by magic.

Where do they come from? How do they silently speak so loudly? What do they mean? What are they trying to tell us?

These subtle encounters seem oddly evocative of a message from a celestial place. Maybe they can be explained by science or another quite reasonable accounting. But to me, they are without a doubt a message, and the message says that I am part of a beautiful puzzle that is the universe. Sometimes that’s all I need to hear and all the answer I need, no matter what the prayer.