Wulff Wisdom: Dead serious and silly standards

We couldn’t stop laughing. Who would have imagined how entertaining and comical the big, awkward birds were as one would pick up a small stick and clumsily hop and run from the others as they tried to steal it away.

Sitting on the patio at my brother’s house, looking out over his freshly cut hay meadow, we had seen about a dozen buzzards drift lazily down from the summer sky and plop down in an unorganized group about a hundred feet away. They milled around for a bit, then broke in to a “steal-the-stick” game.

My brother, Peter Mike, had inherited the majority of the family’s wit, and brandished it about quite often. This particular day was no exception as we tossed puns, quips, and wisecracks at the antics of the raptors.

“You know why the buzzard got kicked off the plane?” my brother asked. I had to admit I had no clue.

“Because he had too much carrion,” he chuckled. By this time, several of the buzzards in the field had sticks, and were running willy-nilly and every which way with the others in hot pursuit. “You know that buzzards only eat animals that are dead and not silly?” he asked.

Naturally, I was aware of buzzards eating dead animals but was confused about the “not silly” comment. “Silly?” I questioned.

Peter Mike replied “Dead serious.” It took me a minute.

Despite the unattractive appearance and lifestyle of the buzzard, they actually are an interesting creature. Their value lies in their specialty as nature’s clean-up crew. They spend their entire lives basically cleaning up messes (dead animals) on the roadways and pasturelands, making the world a bit healthier for anything that shares space with them. Some of the things that are kind of gross about buzzards are really quite cool.

Buzzards have relatively bare heads and necks so when they feed on rotting carcasses, bacteria and parasites can’t burrow into their thick feathers and cause infections. They are able to stay healthier while dining on material that might otherwise infect other animals. And vultures share: their legs are weak and their talons are blunt. It’s difficult for them to tear flesh and tough hide from a carcass. They wait for another predator to open it first, which is why they are often seen with other carrion-eating animals like coyotes, hyenas, and eagles.

Buzzards have extremely corrosive stomach acid that allows them to safely feed on rotting carcasses that might be infected with bacteria. Their stomach acid kills the bacteria, which could kill another animal or bird. When threatened, buzzards can vomit quickly to lighten their body weight so they can escape easily into flight. The same action serves as a defense mechanism to deter other predators, similar to the spraying defense of skunks.

Oddly enough, buzzards migrate south during the winter months, and return each spring. Their arrival is quite noticeable as they circle and soar over the treetops in town. Even though these sinister-looking birds do no harm to any other living creature, the homeowner that lives on one of the main streets might disagree. The buzzards return year after year to a huge tree in his front yard: their favorite roosting tree. The homeowner wakes up to Halloween day after day. His cars are laced with slimy, odiferous buzzard droppings, the sight of which nightmares are made. I doubt it’s any consolation (or surprise) that it can be expected of an animal that also urinates on its own legs and feet to cool off on hot days, a process called urohydrosis.

We decided someday, around the first of April, our home town should have a Buzzard Day Celebration. The kickoff could be a Buzzard Parade, in which a Carrion Queen would be crowned; then a Scavenger Hunt and a Roadkill Cook Off could highlight the festival lineup, followed by a Slaughterhouse Cocktail contest. (The cocktail and cook off rules were not deemed a popular subject while being discussed in a small local cafe where folks were starting their workday with biscuits and gravy.)

Maybe the highlight of the celebration would be the presentation of the mascot: a buzzard on a leash (of course). What if it were trained to ride on the handlebars of a four-wheeler, or the roll bar of a side-by-side? How could you catch one?

The biggest question would probably be this: who would want to keep it?

Shelagh Wulff Wisdom is a hardcore country soul whose life has evolved around ranching, livestock, horses and writing. She lives on a small ranch with her husband south of Douglas and is a dedicated advocate for veterans.

