Wulff Wisdom: Don’t name it if you’re gonna eat it

There are dozens more. It’s understandable why even crusty, time-weathered stock growers develop a partiality to certain cows. It’ll be the one that comes up to the feed truck when you’re feeding and take a piece of cow cake from your hand, or stand and let you scratch behind her ears or on her neck. It might be the one that head-butts you over the fence when you get too close to her calf, but the rest of the time she’s good as gold. Or it’s the one that saunters right into the corral when you want to pen them, and she’ll stand there chewing her cud and convincing the wary ones that it’s not a bad place to be. She’s hogging the grain, cake or hay instead of blowing snot and pawing when you shut the gate.