Wulff Wisdom: Don’t name it if you’re gonna eat it

All across cow country, ranchers and farmers are busy weaning and shipping their calf crop and culling their herds.
This year we calved some new heifers a little later in the season, and with the addition of a hot, dry summer, I felt our calves were a little light.
Nonetheless, we had a buyer for them and as we stood in the corner of the arena assessing the calves and making small talk with the brand inspector, the conversation took a lighter note and turned to a discussion on regional prices, sale barns and video sales.
I chuckled and made the familiar comment that I’ve made for years: “I’ve never made a profit in this game and I don’t expect to today.”
Now you have to understand. I raise cattle, sheep and horses on a small scale because it’s how I was raised and it’s what I love. I don’t ever expect to come out ahead except in my heart. Being fortunate enough to do it is profit enough.
I always want good homes for our calves even if I know where they eventually end up. The same goes with older cows that have ceased to be productive, become adept at fence-crawling, or develop a nasty disposition. For every trailer load that disappears up and over the hill from our place, there’s a tug at my heart, followed by maybe a tear or two.
I don’t care who you are, or how many cattle you’ve loaded up: if you are a died-in-the-wool rancher, you’re going to have that one favorite cow that you just can’t seem to get rid of. And it’s because you don’t want to. There may be countless excuses/reasons why you keep a certain cow, but I can guarantee you’ve used one of these excuses at some time.
For example: “Don’t load that one. Let’s see if she has a calf next spring. We’ll see how she does over the summer.”
“Don’t even preg test that one. Just let her by. She’s the first one to come in to the pens, so I’m keeping her.”
“We’ll keep this one another year. She’s old but she has a calf every year and I always know when and where she’ll be.”
“Cut that one back. That’s the last one out of her bloodline.”
“We’ll keep that one. She’ll follow the pickup for days.”
“Keep that ring-eyed cow with the one horn. She’s the best baby-sitter in the bunch.”
“Keep that one. That’s my wife’s favorite cow.”
“Keep that one. That’s my daughter’s favorite cow.”
“Keep that one. That’s granddad’s favorite cow.”
There are dozens more. It’s understandable why even crusty, time-weathered stock growers develop a partiality to certain cows. It’ll be the one that comes up to the feed truck when you’re feeding and take a piece of cow cake from your hand, or stand and let you scratch behind her ears or on her neck. It might be the one that head-butts you over the fence when you get too close to her calf, but the rest of the time she’s good as gold. Or it’s the one that saunters right into the corral when you want to pen them, and she’ll stand there chewing her cud and convincing the wary ones that it’s not a bad place to be. She’s hogging the grain, cake or hay instead of blowing snot and pawing when you shut the gate.
Cattlemen come up with a pretty good assortment of explanations, but the plain truth is that they just like certain cows more than others. It’s pretty simple, really. Some of us don’t mind admitting it, but some would rather eat a moldy salamander than own up to it.
Cows display emotions. They’re intelligent, curious, and have personalities. They’re very social, possess a good memory and recognize faces. They can have a sense of humor. Cows have best friends and hold grudges against certain other cows -- and people (just ask a vet.) They can be aggravating sometimes, but they can also be quite entertaining.
There’s an old saying that money can’t buy happiness but it can buy cows, which is pretty much the same thing. I have to agree.
My dad always used to say that if you’re going to eat it, don’t name it. I tend to agree with that one, too.
Shelagh Wulff Wisdom is a hard-core country soul whose life has evolved around ranching, livestock, horses and writing. She lives on a small ranch with her husband south of Douglas and is a dedicated advocate for veterans.
