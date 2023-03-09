Sometime during the early morning hours in the spring of 1990, an unknown individual placed a small wooden cross, five commemorative dog tags and a printed note at the base of a large black granite wall. The simple, handmade cross bore the handwritten inscription “To My Wyoming Brothers.” With it was a neatly typed message that read:

Wyoming Vietnam Veterans

115 Wyoming Casualties

6 Missing in Action

I leave this twig of Wyoming native

aspen, my brothers so you might know

that we think of you often.

We may have stirred your souls this past

summer as we gave tribute to you and

your mothers.

That is when I cut this loving branch

from the earth and hope it is a part of

you as it is a part of me.

From Your Wyoming Brother

The stately, somber Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. is no stranger to random letters, photos and other remembrances and tributes. Since the wall was dedicated in November of 1982, more than 400,000 items have been collected, cataloged and curated.

Standing as a symbol of those that died fighting for our country, the stone wall is contoured in a wide “V” shape, comprised of 72 black granite panels. Polished to a high finish, the panels bear the names of those killed or missing in action during the Vietnam conflict. The names inscribed appear in chronological listing by casualty date. There are 58,318 names.

And so it is here that has become a special place for those affected by the Vietnam conflict to gather: those who lost someone they loved and those seeking comfort and fellowship. It’s a place to heal, remember and honor those who died in the most misunderstood, misrepresented, and misreported war in history. Dedicated to honor the courage, devotion and sacrifice to duty and country of all who answered the call to serve during the hugely divisive war, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall is visited by over 5 million people per year.

The wooden cross, dog tags and note were dedicated to U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Joseph Leslie Hart, U.S. Navy Lt. Orville Dale Cooley, U.S. Army Warrant Officer 1 Thomas William Skiles, U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Gilbert Byron Bush, and U.S. Army Spc. 4 Gary James Fuqua. The tribute is a stark reminder of the loyalty and commitment common among soldiers who depend on each other to merely survive.

These men, these warriors -- share a bond of knowing the atrocities that come with combat and the ripple effect that carries over to every role executed by the working machine of the military. Those that came home have borne the burdens of those that didn’t come home, and suffer from many seen and unseen wounds.

One of my favorite Vietnam veterans told me one time, “They sent me, my friends and my generation to Vietnam to die, and some of us did. The rest of us have been dying in bits and pieces since the first day they sent us home.” He carefully explained to me why men who have been to war wish to reunite. In his syrupy southern drawl he stated “We are hungry to once again be with those who suffered and sacrificed beside us. Only those who have served -- battled the enemy together, bled, died, and had their humanity totally stripped from them -- can relate and truly understand. We desire to be among one another, not just to share stories or photos, but to be with those we know in a way different from other men: those men that gave us trust and men who had ours.”

National Vietnam Veterans Day has been designated by the federal government as March 29 and it coincides with March 29, 1973, the day the United States Armed Forces completed the withdrawal of the combat units and combat support units from South Vietnam.

On this coming Wednesday, March 29, be reminded of the black granite wall with those thousands of names etched into the stone, and reflect on those who stood with them, fought beside them, bled and cried with them. It might be your neighbor or your cousin, or the quiet, solemn gentleman that sits at the corner table, alone, at your favorite cafe. These are the men that assured your freedom and were willing to die for it.

We have the chance to thank them before they disappear into a mere engraved name on a stone.