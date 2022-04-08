Wulff Wisdom: Even a little bit miraculous

With the simple turn of a calendar page, the promise of the end of winter directs thoughts toward warmer days, bluer skies and all the bright new things that arrive beginning in March and April.

Regardless of what the calendar says, in Wyoming there’s always the potential of winter storms -- some of them deadly to livestock, especially young livestock. Calving and lambing can be unforgiving even in the best of scenarios, yet the resilience of animals in the worst of weather situations is remarkable, if not a bit miraculous.

Livestock producers spend most of their hours preparing for storms for the benefit of the animals they care for. Regardless, something in the queue of “what can go wrong” usually does; like the random cow that gets in a big hurry and calves on the most miserable, coldest day (or night) of the year.

On an early March Saturday, the prediction of an extended winter storm prompted me to bring the cows home a couple of weeks early to the calving pasture, prior to an ominous forecast of temperatures dropping below zero, high wind, and an accumulation of drifting snow.

I hustled around, loaded hay in the truck, and headed out to lure the cows home in the decreasing temperature. With the wind at their back, they came straight to the truck and trailed home in two hours, just as the first few flakes of snow started to fall. By the time I fed the hay and double-checked to make sure I had them all, the snow was swirling about in big, wet flakes, piling up rapidly.

I took another load of hay over to feed the horses, arriving back home just as the snow hit the 9-inch level and started drifting. This storm was promising to be a real doozy.

I watched the cows closely throughout the next couple of days, especially one particular cow that had developed quite an udder, but the usual tell-tale signs of nearing delivery just weren’t there. On the third day, in snow about two feet deep, the cow I called Chloe stood alone at the corner gate, looking longingly toward the southeast … the direction they had come from. She never bawled or walked the fence. She just stood there. The next morning she was still there. I opened the gate, hoping if she had dropped her calf she would go to it. She walked a short distance up the drifted-in road, then looked back where the others were feeding. She twitched her tail, looked to the southeast again, and meandered back down to the feed ground.

Four days later, another cow, Stickers, delivered a tiny calf, and Chloe was trying to claim it. I can’t repeat what I called her. I had that sinking feeling that she had calved early and for whatever reason never went back for it. I got her sorted out and headed her through the gate, pushing her further to see if she would go ahead on her own to find her calf. She was not cooperative.

I looked all around where the cows had been when I first brought them home for four hours that day … nothing. It would be near impossible in the snow anyway. Survival was probably in the 1% without shelter, milk and protection from predators. I looked anyway. It started melting and warming up on the fifth day, and most of that day I tried to find Chloe’s calf. She continued trying to steal the new one.

On the sixth day after I fed the horses, I made one more pass by the area where the cattle had been when I brought them home. The sun was out, the snow was melting fast, and water was running everywhere. And up against a little washout, standing in the sun, was a Hereford calf -- alive. She wasn’t very strong, but she still gave me a run for my money, and I managed to scoop her up and took her home. How had she managed to survive?

Even after an entire week away from her baby, Chloe never gave me a lick of trouble when I shut her up in the milk shed and pushed her calf to her. She began licking and mooing softly, and the calf grunted and groaned in pleasure, nursing her mother, switching her tail and drooling milk bubbles.

It’s incredible how a newborn animal is so resilient and tenacious … and even a little bit miraculous.

Shelagh Wulff Wisdom is a hardcore country soul whose life has evolved around ranching, livestock, horses and writing. She lives on a small ranch with her husband south of Douglas and is a dedicated advocate for veterans.

