Wulff Wisdom: For many veterans, the longest battle is the one at home

I juggled responses in my head for a bit, then decided to swerve off the subject and buffer the emotions a bit.

“You know that I just call you ‘Jack,’ don’t you?” I grinned as he turned and looked at me quizzically.

“Why is that?” He picked up the fifth and twisted off the lid, taking a sip straight from the bottle and offering it to me.

I waved my hand dismissing the offer. “It’s too early for me. Catch me later.”

“I’m going to hold you to that,” he growled.

We sat in silence for awhile, watching the geese fluff feathers and pick at the grass on the riverbank. It was a comfortable quiet in the sun on a Saturday morning, with fall looming and the smell of sausage and coffee drifting through the air from the fast food restaurants down the road.

I called him “Jack” in relation to the whiskey. When we first talked, he didn’t want to tell me his real name. He has shared his information with me since, but insists in remaining anonymous otherwise. The third time I met with him he pulled out his DD-214 (military discharge document) and several other IDs to show me that he was who he claimed to be. He respected me enough to show his credentials in order to gain my trust.