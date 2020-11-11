Wulff Wisdom: For many veterans, the longest battle is the one at home

They are a humble group, our veterans. Unassuming and resilient, seldom arrogant about their service and never asking for handouts. We see them everywhere, but for most people they wouldn’t be recognized as a veteran unless they knew them personally or assumed so because of a cap, bumper sticker, jacket or shirt imprinted with a slogan or noting their branch of service.
For me, it’s easy to recognize them. I see those that stand a little taller and straighter as the American flag passes by, and if the occasion arises for a salute, their salute is just as sharp and crisp today as it was for them 50 years ago. They will be the ones that determinedly struggle to stand, regardless of the wheelchair or crutches, missing limbs, or lack of sight.
And it’s because of my deep respect, empathy and gratitude for veterans that I agreed to meet a complete stranger one day after he called, wary and anxious.
He sat across from me and ran his fingers through his “getting shaggy” hair, spinning a fifth of Jack Daniels around.
“You know, I let them down. I couldn’t get to them. I could hear them and I could see them, but I couldn’t get to them. I keep seeing them — hearing them.”
He closed his eyes and pushed down his sunglasses so I couldn’t see them. He took a deep breath and looked out across the river.
I juggled responses in my head for a bit, then decided to swerve off the subject and buffer the emotions a bit.
“You know that I just call you ‘Jack,’ don’t you?” I grinned as he turned and looked at me quizzically.
“Why is that?” He picked up the fifth and twisted off the lid, taking a sip straight from the bottle and offering it to me.
I waved my hand dismissing the offer. “It’s too early for me. Catch me later.”
“I’m going to hold you to that,” he growled.
We sat in silence for awhile, watching the geese fluff feathers and pick at the grass on the riverbank. It was a comfortable quiet in the sun on a Saturday morning, with fall looming and the smell of sausage and coffee drifting through the air from the fast food restaurants down the road.
I called him “Jack” in relation to the whiskey. When we first talked, he didn’t want to tell me his real name. He has shared his information with me since, but insists in remaining anonymous otherwise. The third time I met with him he pulled out his DD-214 (military discharge document) and several other IDs to show me that he was who he claimed to be. He respected me enough to show his credentials in order to gain my trust.
Jack and I have talked before. Suffering from PTSD and related addiction, he was reaching out for grounding and a lifeline for his sinking ship. In his mid-40’s, he felt he had no purpose. He lived the life of a drifter in a camper pulled by an aging pickup. His only family was his dog and his comfort was the whiskey. He told me his service was far from stellar, and was inadvertently spared intense combat situations numerous times, insisting that he let his fellow soldiers down.
“Some of them probably died because of me,” he states.
It couldn’t be easy to be in the middle of a firefight, pinned down, immobilized, and unable to get to your brothers, only to witness their deaths.
“It should have been me,” he said quietly. Survivor’s guilt has taken over and robbed him of any stability or quality of life.
The higher percentage of veterans coming back from war go on to live productive, normal lives. Proud of their service, yet modest and unpretentious, they attend college, purchase homes, get jobs, and start families. But the fact is that America falls short in preparing them to integrate back into society after their return, and we owe them a huge debt of gratitude.
We need to recognize the value veterans bring to America’s table. We need to encourage and support them so they realize that they have more in common with the rancher or the coffee shop owner than just the men and women they served with.
If we are willing to do that, perhaps we can see a bit more compassion and humanity for one another, even when we’ve had different life experiences.
I think that’s something we all need.
Veterans Day is Wednesday, Nov. 11. Display the American flag. Thank a veteran. Buy them a cup of coffee. Send a card. Acknowledge their contributions. Support their business. Respect their service. Stand for the flag. Listen to what they have to say. Love this country that they protected and fought for.
We all need that, too.
Shelagh Wulff Wisdom is a hard-core country soul whose life has evolved around ranching, livestock, horses and writing. She lives on a small ranch with her husband south of Douglas and is a dedicated advocate for veterans.
